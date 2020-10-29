Biden and Trump hit Florida with competing rallies

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden to propose task force to reunite migrant children with their parents Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that he will create a task force to try to reunite 545 children separated at the border from their parents through executive order on day one of his presidency, a campaign source familiar with the decision told NBC News. The decision comes as he heads to Florida, where his campaign has been trying to chip away at support for Trump among Latino voters. Both men will be campaigning in Tampa on Thursday. In response to the planned announcement, a government official involved in the reunification of thousands of children separated by the Trump administration said, "Those of us who worked to prevent the family separation policy from taking place, and then did whatever we could to reunify children, are eager for a chance to do more. That could be possible under an administration that shares our belief that family separation is immoral and cruel. If a Biden administration task force is created, there are experienced feds who'll stand up immediately to volunteer." Biden has long pledged to protect thousands of undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and send an immigration bill to Congress in his first 100 days.







Coronavirus headlines dominate swing-state newspapers Less than a week before the end of the election, the resurgent coronavirus outbreak is dominating local newspaper headlines. As compiled by Jesse Lehrich, co-founder of watchdog organization Accountable Tech and a former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, many papers led with bad news about the virus. swing state front pages, 5 days out pic.twitter.com/f5OgIllE5h — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 29, 2020 The U.S. is currently in the midst of serious outbreaks in many states, with national daily new cases eclipsing July levels.







Ossoff's attack on Sen. Perdue goes viral in Georgia Senate race David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that's now killed over 220,000 Americans.



He doesn't deserve to be re-elected. #GASen #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/5iW8wsrpGq — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020







Biden holds 4-point lead in Florida, poll shows Biden holds a 4-point lead over Trump in the key battleground state of Florida, according to the final NBC News/Marist poll of the state before Tuesday's presidential election. More than half, 51 percent, of likely voters support the former vice president while 47 percent said that they back Trump. Two percent of likely voters are undecided or are voting for another candidate. Biden's lead is within the poll's margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The candidates were tied at 48 percentage in the NBC News/Marist poll from September conducted in Florida.







Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points nationally Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points nationally in a new poll released Thursday by CNN, which was conducted by SSRS. The survey found that 54 percent of likely voters support Biden while 42 percent support Trump. Nearly two-thirds of Biden supporters said that they already voted early or plan to vote early compared to a third of Trump supporters who also planned to cast their ballot ahead of next Tuesday. Trump, on the other hand, leads Biden 59 percent to 36 percent among people who say they plan to vote on Election Day. Forty-two percent said that they approve of Trump's job performance while 55 percent disapprove among all adults. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.8 percent.







Trump rips 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor as a 'sleazebag' Trump tore into admitted "Anonymous" author Miles Taylor at a campaign event Wednesday in Arizona, calling him a "sleazebag" and a "low-level lowlife" who "should be prosecuted." Anonymous "turned out to be a low-level staffer — a sleazebag who has never worked in the White House," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Goodyear. He called Taylor "a disgruntled employee" who he was told was fired for "incompetence." Taylor says he resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in 2019 out of frustration with the Trump administration's directives. "The whole thing was just one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp," Trump said. Referring again to Taylor, Trump said, "in my opinion, he should be prosecuted." He didn't say for what. Trump on 'Anonymous': 'I thought it might have been Jared' Oct. 28, 2020 02:10






