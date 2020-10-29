SEE NEW POSTS

Kamala Harris set to appear on 'The Daily Show' tonight Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will appear on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Thursday night for a "virtual in-depth interview," Comedy Central announced in a news release. Harris last appeared on the satirical news show in February 2019, around the time she formally launched her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. She returns to the show to reach its "young and political engaged audience," Comedy Central said.







USA TODAY/Suffolk poll: Dems hold 10-point lead over Republicans on generic congressional ballot Democrats lead Republicans by 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University released Thursday morning. The survey respondents said they are more likely to vote for an unnamed Democratic House candidate than an unnamed Republican House candidate by a margin of 49 percent to 39 percent, according to a summary of poll findings. The poll, taken after the final presidential debate last Thursday, found that former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 8-point lead over President Donald Trump nationwide, 52 percent to 44 percent. The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.







Economy grew at 33.1 percent rate in third quarter of 2020 The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. That's up from the second quarter of this year when real GDP decreased 31.4 percent — a drop fueled by a global pandemic that brought the economy to a halt. Trump is likely to tout the growth as evidence of his administration's accomplishments, but Democrats will argue that recovery has been hampered by his handling of the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said Thursday that unemployment insurance weekly claims were 751,000 last week.







The economy is showing signs of recovery. Many Black Americans are not. Anastancia Cuna and her daughter Nyeleti, 13, in a park near their home in Peabody, Mass., on Oct. 25, 2020. Kayana Szymczak / for NBC News As Covid-19 began to prompt states to lock down and issue sweeping stay-at-home orders, Anastancia Cuna had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life. She could either keep the nanny job she has had in the Boston area for the last 20 years or stay home and take care of her daughter, 12 at the time, while her husband worked as a social worker. "It was a matter-of-life-and-death situation," Cuna, 39, a Black immigrant from Mozambique, said in a phone interview, explaining that she worried her job might expose her to the virus. "It was hard to have to resign, but I know that with life, I can find another job, but if I had gotten infected and died, then I wouldn't be able to ever support my child again." She left her job and became one of the tens of millions of Americans whose economic livelihoods were upended this year. The financial impact of the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black workers, who represent a disproportionate share of front-line workers, according to a recent study, and they are also more at risk for Covid-19. They are also the group with the highest unemployment rate. Currently, 12 percent of Black Americans are jobless; that is down from a high of nearly 17 percent in May, but it is up from the pre-pandemic rate of 5.8 percent in February and from the all-time low of 5.5 percent in September 2019. Read the story.







Harris highlights Democrats' broad coalition In her second visit to Phoenix (her first was a joint event with Biden after the vice presidential debate), Harris entered the stage with artist Alicia Keys and spoke about the broad coalition of support that is backing Biden. "We've got of course, Democrats. But we've got Republicans, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake. Independents. People of all backgrounds coming together, understanding what is at stake," Harris said. She also repeated her line from earlier today in Tucson that there's been talk about her values. Tonight in Phoenix, she specially mentioned it was coming from "the current occupant of the White House."







First Read: Trump's job rating could tell us a lot about his ballot performance WASHINGTON — President Trump's ballot number in our new NBC News/Marist poll of Florida is 47 percent — versus 51 percent for Joe Biden (a result that's within the poll's margin of error). Trump's job-approval rating in the battleground is also 47 percent, per the poll. And that brings up something important to watch on Election Night: There's historically been a direct correlation between a sitting president's job rating and his ballot position. See the historical examples and continue reading on NBCNews.com.







Perdue, Ossoff face off in Georgia Senate debate, attack goes viral Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff battered each other Wednesday night with what has become the familiar refrains of their bitter race: Perdue repeatedly accused Ossoff of backing radical, socialist policies while Ossoff slammed Perdue's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Perdue and Ossoff met in Savannah for their second debate of the race, which polls indicate is extremely close. The outcome could have national implications over which party controls the Senate, with Democrats hoping Ossoff could give the party their first U.S. Senate win in Georgia since 2000. Their attacks Wednesday mirrored their first debate as well as the ads from both sides that have blanketed television airwaves in recent months. Ossoff blames Perdue for insider trading amid pandemic: 'You were looking after your own assets' Oct. 29, 2020 01:16 "We are in the middle of a grave public health crisis. It is spiraling out of control because Washington politicians downplayed the crisis, ignored the medical science, undermined the doctors and scientists who knew what they're doing," Ossoff said. "And senator David Perdue, in the middle of this health crisis, is still supporting efforts to repeal protections for Georgians with pre-existing conditions." "Right now we've got to get serious about beating Covid and then getting our economy going again. If you leave it to the Democrats, they want us locked down and continue to stay locked down," Perdue responded, before falsely accusing Ossoff of backing the Green New Deal and socialized medicine, neither of which Ossoff supports. Read the story.






