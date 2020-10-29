SEE NEW POSTS

Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election effort Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party's chairman told The Associated Press on Thursday. The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt. Hitt said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Leonard Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Read more here. Share this -







Biden campaign outlines Latino outreach in press call Ahead of Joe Biden’s trip to Florida, his campaign’s Latino outreach team held a press briefing call with reporters to outline their efforts and last-minute push to win over a community that historically has had low turnout elections. The team projected confidence that they had invested enough to target Latinos across the country and said internal polling shows that they are on track to meet or exceed President Barack Obama’s Latino vote numbers in 2012. They touted a “strong, steady” and consistent lead among Latinos that they believe can help push Biden to the finish line, and poured cold water on “head-scratching” polls showing President Donald Trump leading among Latinos in Florida. They noted that Biden’s visit to Florida is the best way for him to add credibility to his record. His visit to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are strategic, Florida state director Christian Ulvert said, because they are seeing increased enthusiasm for Biden in pivotal Broward and Hillsborough Counties, respectively. The campaign also outlined how it has reached voters throughout the past year, informing them on how to return their ballots and engaging them in Florida and Arizona as they head to the polls. Share this -







Pelosi expresses confidence Biden will win, calls Trump's Covid-19 response 'sinful' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that the U.S. is at a "fork in the road" as it faces a worsening pandemic and suggested that the Trump administration's response to Covid-19 has been "sinful." At her weekly press conference, Pelosi said that she believes that Biden will be elected president. "I feel very confident Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi said. "While we don't want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready to go down a different path.” Reacting to Trump's latest message to suburban women about getting husbands back to work, Pelosi said, "What decade is he living in — what century is he living in?” On the possibility of a stimulus deal, the speaker said that she hopes to pass one in the lame-duck congressional session after the election so that if Biden is elected, he comes to office with a clean slate for his first 100 days. Share this -







Kamala Harris set to appear on 'The Daily Show' tonight Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will appear on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Thursday night for a "virtual in-depth interview," Comedy Central announced in a news release. Harris last appeared on the satirical news show in February 2019, around the time she formally launched her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. She returns to the show to reach its "young and political engaged audience," Comedy Central said. Share this -







USA TODAY/Suffolk poll: Dems hold 10-point lead over Republicans on generic congressional ballot Democrats lead Republicans by 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University released Thursday morning. The survey respondents said they are more likely to vote for an unnamed Democratic House candidate than an unnamed Republican House candidate by a margin of 49 percent to 39 percent, according to a summary of poll findings. The poll, taken after the final presidential debate last Thursday, found that former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 8-point lead over President Donald Trump nationwide, 52 percent to 44 percent. The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Share this -







Economy grew at 33.1 percent rate in third quarter of 2020 The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. That's up from the second quarter of this year when real GDP decreased 31.4 percent — a drop fueled by a global pandemic that brought the economy to a halt. Trump is likely to tout the growth as evidence of his administration's accomplishments, but Democrats will argue that recovery has been hampered by his handling of the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said Thursday that unemployment insurance weekly claims were 751,000 last week. Share this -







The economy is showing signs of recovery. Many Black Americans are not. Anastancia Cuna and her daughter Nyeleti, 13, in a park near their home in Peabody, Mass., on Oct. 25, 2020. Kayana Szymczak / for NBC News As Covid-19 began to prompt states to lock down and issue sweeping stay-at-home orders, Anastancia Cuna had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life. She could either keep the nanny job she has had in the Boston area for the last 20 years or stay home and take care of her daughter, 12 at the time, while her husband worked as a social worker. "It was a matter-of-life-and-death situation," Cuna, 39, a Black immigrant from Mozambique, said in a phone interview, explaining that she worried her job might expose her to the virus. "It was hard to have to resign, but I know that with life, I can find another job, but if I had gotten infected and died, then I wouldn't be able to ever support my child again." She left her job and became one of the tens of millions of Americans whose economic livelihoods were upended this year. The financial impact of the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black workers, who represent a disproportionate share of front-line workers, according to a recent study, and they are also more at risk for Covid-19. They are also the group with the highest unemployment rate. Currently, 12 percent of Black Americans are jobless; that is down from a high of nearly 17 percent in May, but it is up from the pre-pandemic rate of 5.8 percent in February and from the all-time low of 5.5 percent in September 2019. Read the story. Share this -







Harris highlights Democrats' broad coalition In her second visit to Phoenix (her first was a joint event with Biden after the vice presidential debate), Harris entered the stage with artist Alicia Keys and spoke about the broad coalition of support that is backing Biden. “We've got of course, Democrats. But we've got Republicans, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake. Independents. People of all backgrounds coming together, understanding what is at stake,” Harris said. She also repeated her line from earlier today in Tucson that there’s been talk about her values. Tonight in Phoenix, she specially mentioned it was coming from “the current occupant of the White House.” Share this -





