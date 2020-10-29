President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.
Trump and Biden have events at 1:30 p.m. ET in Tampa and Coconut Creek respectively. Biden will also travel to Tampa later in the day for remarks around 6:30 p.m. ET.
Those who didn't vote in 2016 are showing up early in droves — and more are Democrats
With early voting totals smashing records on a daily basis, Democrats are leading with a key constituency — those who did not, or could not, vote in 2016.
So far, more than 20 percent of the early vote nationwide has come from these voters, according to data from NBC News Decision Desk/TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm.
With 77 million having already cast early votes — a number that the Decision Desk projects could hit 100 million by Tuesday's election — more than 17.5 million of those votes have come from voters who passed on voting in 2016 or were not yet eligible to vote.
Four former secretaries of homeland security — Tom Ridge, Michael Chertoff, Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson — formed a nonpartisan organization to champion the integrity of U.S. elections. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie spoke with them in their only joint interview, in which they stressed that voter fraud is very rare, warned about Russian interference, and urged voters to be patient for results in the 2020 election.
Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election effort
Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party's chairman told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt.
Hitt said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Leonard Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Biden campaign outlines Latino outreach in press call
Ahead of Joe Biden’s trip to Florida, his campaign’s Latino outreach team held a press briefing call with reporters to outline their efforts and last-minute push to win over a community that historically has had low turnout elections.
The team projected confidence that they had invested enough to target Latinos across the country and said internal polling shows that they are on track to meet or exceed President Barack Obama’s Latino vote numbers in 2012.
They touted a “strong, steady” and consistent lead among Latinos that they believe can help push Biden to the finish line, and poured cold water on “head-scratching” polls showing President Donald Trump leading among Latinos in Florida.
They noted that Biden’s visit to Florida is the best way for him to add credibility to his record. His visit to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are strategic, Florida state director Christian Ulvert said, because they are seeing increased enthusiasm for Biden in pivotal Broward and Hillsborough Counties, respectively.
The campaign also outlined how it has reached voters throughout the past year, informing them on how to return their ballots and engaging them in Florida and Arizona as they head to the polls.
Pelosi expresses confidence Biden will win, calls Trump's Covid-19 response 'sinful'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that the U.S. is at a "fork in the road" as it faces a worsening pandemic and suggested that the Trump administration's response to Covid-19 has been "sinful."
At her weekly press conference, Pelosi said that she believes that Biden will be elected president.
"I feel very confident Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi said. "While we don't want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready to go down a different path.”
Reacting to Trump's latest message to suburban women about getting husbands back to work, Pelosi said, "What decade is he living in — what century is he living in?”
On the possibility of a stimulus deal, the speaker said that she hopes to pass one in the lame-duck congressional session after the election so that if Biden is elected, he comes to office with a clean slate for his first 100 days.
The U.S. GDP spiked 33.1 percent in the third quarter, the fastest pace recorded, after the economy dropped around 31 percent due to Covid-19.
Kamala Harris set to appear on 'The Daily Show' tonight
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will appear on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Thursday night for a "virtual in-depth interview," Comedy Central announced in a news release.
Harris last appeared on the satirical news show in February 2019, around the time she formally launched her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
She returns to the show to reach its "young and political engaged audience," Comedy Central said.
USA TODAY/Suffolk poll: Dems hold 10-point lead over Republicans on generic congressional ballot
Democrats lead Republicans by 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University released Thursday morning.
The survey respondents said they are more likely to vote for an unnamed Democratic House candidate than an unnamed Republican House candidate by a margin of 49 percent to 39 percent, according to a summary of poll findings.
The poll, taken after the final presidential debate last Thursday, found that former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 8-point lead over President Donald Trump nationwide, 52 percent to 44 percent.
The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Economy grew at 33.1 percent rate in third quarter of 2020
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.
That's up from the second quarter of this year when real GDP decreased 31.4 percent — a drop fueled by a global pandemic that brought the economy to a halt.
Trump is likely to tout the growth as evidence of his administration's accomplishments, but Democrats will argue that recovery has been hampered by his handling of the ongoing pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said Thursday that unemployment insurance weekly claims were 751,000 last week.
The economy is showing signs of recovery. Many Black Americans are not.
As Covid-19 began to prompt states to lock down and issue sweeping stay-at-home orders, Anastancia Cuna had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life.
She could either keep the nanny job she has had in the Boston area for the last 20 years or stay home and take care of her daughter, 12 at the time, while her husband worked as a social worker.
"It was a matter-of-life-and-death situation," Cuna, 39, a Black immigrant from Mozambique, said in a phone interview, explaining that she worried her job might expose her to the virus. "It was hard to have to resign, but I know that with life, I can find another job, but if I had gotten infected and died, then I wouldn't be able to ever support my child again."
She left her job and became one of the tens of millions of Americans whose economic livelihoods were upended this year. The financial impact of the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black workers, who represent a disproportionate share of front-line workers, according to a recent study, and they are also more at risk for Covid-19. They are also the group with the highest unemployment rate. Currently, 12 percent of Black Americans are jobless; that is down from a high of nearly 17 percent in May, but it is up from the pre-pandemic rate of 5.8 percent in February and from the all-time low of 5.5 percent in September 2019.
Supreme Court approves extending mail-in ballot deadlines in 2 battleground states
