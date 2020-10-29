SEE NEW POSTS

Florida poll: Biden holds lead among likely voters A new Monmouth University poll shows Biden maintaining his lead in Florida. Similar to the Georgia poll released by Monmouth on Wednesday, Biden leads with 50 percent, compared to Trump’s 45 percent among likely voters. The former vice president’s lead is nearly identical to the September poll conducted by Monmouth. The lead can be accounted for by the increased Democratic support among younger voters and the widening gender gap. The president recently made the state of Florida his home, casting his own ballot there earlier this month. However, he has a smaller lead with his key demographic of white voters than he did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. The Democrats maintain a lead with voters of color. According to Monmouth, more than half of registered voters in Florida have cast their ballots, with Biden maintaining his lead with this group. Trump leads among those who haven't voted yet. Share this -







Biden vows to pass LGBTQ rights legislation in first 100 days Joe Biden has promised to make passing the LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act a top priority, hoping to sign what would be a landmark civil rights law within 100 days should he win Tuesday’s election. Biden, a leading voice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, also pledged in an interview with the Philadelphia Gay News to expand queer rights internationally by making equality a centerpiece of U.S. diplomacy should he win the election and assume office in January. Read more here. Share this -







Long, maskless lines for Trump's Tampa Rally Long, long lines in Tampa for President Trump’s rally outside the Bucs’ stadium. Very few folks wearing masks with some supporters telling volunteers who were encouraging them to do so that they didn’t feel they needed them. Thousands expected to gather here today. pic.twitter.com/fBEZIZ2GCN — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020 Share this -







Poll: 58 percent of voters believe Trump's campaign has taken too many Covid-19 risks Fifty-eight percent of voters believe Trump's presidential campaign has taken too many risks when it comes to precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, while 59 percent believe Biden's campaign has handled things about right, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov survey released Thursday. In contrast, 22 percent think Biden's campaign has been too cautious — a criticism that Trump has frequently tried to level at the former vice president. Trump has continued to hold large in-person campaign rallies where many of his supporters do not wear masks. Biden has done limited traveling and held only a handful of in-person events, including car rallies that keep people separated. Five percent of Democratic voters who responded to the survey said Biden's campaign has been too cautious, whereas 43 percent of Republican voters hold that view. The survey found that 88 percent of Democratic voters believe Trump's campaign has taken too many risks, while only 15 percent of Republican voters hold that view. Sixty-seven percent of Republican voters said Trump's campaign has handled things about right when it comes to coronavirus precautions. The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points. Share this -







Those who didn't vote in 2016 are showing up early in droves — and more are Democrats With early voting totals smashing records on a daily basis, Democrats are leading with a key constituency — those who did not, or could not, vote in 2016. So far, more than 20 percent of the early vote nationwide has come from these voters, according to data from NBC News Decision Desk/TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm. With 77 million having already cast early votes — a number that the Decision Desk projects could hit 100 million by Tuesday's election — more than 17.5 million of those votes have come from voters who passed on voting in 2016 or were not yet eligible to vote. Read more here. Share this -







Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election effort Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party's chairman told The Associated Press on Thursday. The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt. Hitt said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Leonard Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Read more here. Share this -







Biden campaign outlines Latino outreach in press call Ahead of Joe Biden’s trip to Florida, his campaign’s Latino outreach team held a press briefing call with reporters to outline their efforts and last-minute push to win over a community that historically has had low turnout elections. The team projected confidence that they had invested enough to target Latinos across the country and said internal polling shows that they are on track to meet or exceed President Barack Obama’s Latino vote numbers in 2012. They touted a “strong, steady” and consistent lead among Latinos that they believe can help push Biden to the finish line, and poured cold water on “head-scratching” polls showing President Donald Trump leading among Latinos in Florida. They noted that Biden’s visit to Florida is the best way for him to add credibility to his record. His visit to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are strategic, Florida state director Christian Ulvert said, because they are seeing increased enthusiasm for Biden in pivotal Broward and Hillsborough Counties, respectively. The campaign also outlined how it has reached voters throughout the past year, informing them on how to return their ballots and engaging them in Florida and Arizona as they head to the polls. Share this -





