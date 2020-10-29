Mail-in ballot issues in Pennsylvania could cause glut of provisional ballots

Election officials in some Pennsylvania counties might see a surge of provisional ballots at the polls because a number of voters have still not received mail-in ballots — which could stress the system on Election Day and cause further delays in reporting results from the battleground state.

In Butler County, which encompasses the northern Pittsburgh suburbs, Commissioner Leslie Osche said 40,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, but they are now getting thousands of calls from voters who didn’t receive them. Osche said the county’s been in contact with the U.S. Postal Service but have so far been unable to track down what went wrong or where the missing ballots went.

In the northeastern part of the state, voters who didn’t receive mail-in ballots in Lehigh County are able to go to the county election office to request a so-called “B ballot,” which serves as a backup ballot for those who haven’t received their mail-in ballot after the initial application period, which closed Oct. 19.

Across the commonwealth, voters who applied for and haven’t received mail-in ballots are now being advised to contact their local elections officials for replacements before Tuesday.

But voters will have the option to fill out a provisional ballot at the polls, which are among the last to be counted. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday her office is working with counties to make sure they have adequate space for filling out provisional ballots.

“We expect it to be larger and already the counties did see that in the primary — there were far higher provisional ballots in the primary than, you know, usually expected — and presidential years provisional ballots are always higher than in other election years,” she said.