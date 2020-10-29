President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.
Trump and Biden have events at 1:30 p.m. ET in Tampa and Coconut Creek respectively. Biden will also travel to Tampa later in the day for remarks around 6:30 p.m. ET.
Mail-in ballot issues in Pennsylvania could cause glut of provisional ballots
Election officials in some Pennsylvania counties might see a surge of provisional ballots at the polls because a number of voters have still not received mail-in ballots — which could stress the system on Election Day and cause further delays in reporting results from the battleground state.
In Butler County, which encompasses the northern Pittsburgh suburbs, Commissioner Leslie Osche said 40,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, but they are now getting thousands of calls from voters who didn’t receive them. Osche said the county’s been in contact with the U.S. Postal Service but have so far been unable to track down what went wrong or where the missing ballots went.
In the northeastern part of the state, voters who didn’t receive mail-in ballots in Lehigh County are able to go to the county election office to request a so-called “B ballot,” which serves as a backup ballot for those who haven’t received their mail-in ballot after the initial application period, which closed Oct. 19.
Across the commonwealth, voters who applied for and haven’t received mail-in ballots are now being advised to contact their local elections officials for replacements before Tuesday.
But voters will have the option to fill out a provisional ballot at the polls, which are among the last to be counted. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday her office is working with counties to make sure they have adequate space for filling out provisional ballots.
“We expect it to be larger and already the counties did see that in the primary — there were far higher provisional ballots in the primary than, you know, usually expected — and presidential years provisional ballots are always higher than in other election years,” she said.
Trump postpones North Carolina rally due to severe winds
President Trump is postponing his Thursday night rally in North Carolina due to severe winds.
"Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday," the campaign said in a statement.
Two people who attended Trump rally in N.C. test positive for Covid-19
Two people who attended President Trump's campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., last week have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to public health officials there.
“These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance,” the Gaston County health department said in a news release, referring to the rally Oct. 21.
The health department said contact tracing protocols were being followed and “close contacts to these individuals” were being notified by public health staffers.
Biden promises to 'shut down the virus' if elected
Supreme Court rejects 2nd N.C. GOP effort to roll back mail deadline
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied an emergency effort by Republican leaders of the North Carolina Legislature to block lower court rulings that allow six extra days for accepting ballots sent by mail. The justices left the later deadline in place.
The outcome was expected because the court had turned away a similar request late Wednesday from the state and national Republican parties and the Trump campaign.
As in the earlier North Carolina case and in a similar one from Pennsylvania, Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the consideration or disposition of the latest case. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings."
The earlier North Carolina and Pennsylvania cases were both filed before Barrett arrived at the court, while the latest one was filed several hours after she became a justice. However, the issues were largely the same as in the earlier cases, which had been thoroughly considered by the other justices before she arrived.
Biden edges Trump in North Carolina in NYT/Siena poll
Joe Biden holds a 3-point lead over President Trump in North Carolina, 48 percent to 45 percent, well within the margin of error, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.
The survey was conducted Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, after the final presidential debate was held last Thursday, Oct. 22.
Trump won North Carolina by roughly 3.6 percentage points in 2016, beating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, 49.8 percent to 46.2 percent. But there are signs that North Carolina — along with other Sun Belt states, such as Georgia and Florida — are moving in the Democrats' direction this year.
In the state's Senate contest, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham leads Republican incumbent Thom Tillis by 3 percentage points: 46 percent to 43 percent, also within the margin of error, according to the Times/Siena poll. Cunningham's campaign has been roiled by a sexting scandal and allegations that he had an extramarital affair.
The poll of 1,034 likely voters has a margin of error of roughly plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Florida poll: Biden holds lead among likely voters
A new Monmouth University poll shows Biden maintaining his lead in Florida. Similar to the Georgia poll released by Monmouth on Wednesday, Biden leads with 50 percent, compared to Trump’s 45 percent among likely voters.
The former vice president’s lead is nearly identical to the September poll conducted by Monmouth. The lead can be accounted for by the increased Democratic support among younger voters and the widening gender gap.
The president recently made the state of Florida his home, casting his own ballot there earlier this month. However, he has a smaller lead with his key demographic of white voters than he did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. The Democrats maintain a lead with voters of color.
According to Monmouth, more than half of registered voters in Florida have cast their ballots, with Biden maintaining his lead with this group. Trump leads among those who haven't voted yet.
Biden vows to pass LGBTQ rights legislation in first 100 days
Joe Biden has promised to make passing the LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act a top priority, hoping to sign what would be a landmark civil rights law within 100 days should he win Tuesday’s election.
Biden, a leading voice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, also pledged in an interview with the Philadelphia Gay News to expand queer rights internationally by making equality a centerpiece of U.S. diplomacy should he win the election and assume office in January.
Long, maskless lines for Trump's Tampa Rally
Poll: 58 percent of voters believe Trump's campaign has taken too many Covid-19 risks
Fifty-eight percent of voters believe Trump's presidential campaign has taken too many risks when it comes to precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, while 59 percent believe Biden's campaign has handled things about right, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov survey released Thursday.
In contrast, 22 percent think Biden's campaign has been too cautious — a criticism that Trump has frequently tried to level at the former vice president.
Trump has continued to hold large in-person campaign rallies where many of his supporters do not wear masks. Biden has done limited traveling and held only a handful of in-person events, including car rallies that keep people separated.
Five percent of Democratic voters who responded to the survey said Biden's campaign has been too cautious, whereas 43 percent of Republican voters hold that view.
The survey found that 88 percent of Democratic voters believe Trump's campaign has taken too many risks, while only 15 percent of Republican voters hold that view. Sixty-seven percent of Republican voters said Trump's campaign has handled things about right when it comes to coronavirus precautions.
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.