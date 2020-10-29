SEE NEW POSTS

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of U.S. A beta male grey wolf fends off an alpha female advance in fresh winter snow, in Montana circa 2008. Dennis Fast / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images file BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Trump administration officials on Thursday stripped Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the U.S., ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators. The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin — a crucial battleground in the campaign between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. It's the latest in a series of administration actions on the environment that appeal to key blocs of rural voters in the race's final days, including steps to allow more mining in Minnesota and logging in Alaska. Read the story.







Michigan court rejects appeal on gun ban outside polling places DETROIT — The Michigan appeals court on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Democratic state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places. The court, in a 3-0 order, said voter intimidation already is illegal and declined to hear the case. "Anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm or, for that matter, by threatening with a knife, baseball bat, fist, or otherwise menacing behavior, is committing a felony under existing law," the court said. The order came two days after a judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place. Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn't go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law. Benson acted after federal authorities said they broke up a scheme to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said it would appeal the decision immediately to the state Supreme Court. "We intend to immediately appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court. Just today, a poll released by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV indicated that 73% of Michigan voters say openly carried guns should be banned near polling places," he office said in a statement. "The merits of this issue — which impacts all Michiganders — deserves full and expedited consideration by our State's highest court."







Crew member on Doug Emhoff's support plane tests positive for Covid-19 A flight crew member who traveled on the support plane for Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid-19, the Biden campaign announced Thursday. Emhoff tested negative Thursday, as did Harris, the campaign said, and his travel to Ohio was delayed but not canceled. Two members of Emhoff's traveling staff and other flight crew members were in close contact with the infected person and are being asked to quarantine, but Emhoff was not near the person or on the plane, Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said in a statement. "He was not in close contact with this individual, and did not even have passing contact with them at any point," O'Malley Dillon said. "Therefore he is not required to quarantine. As part of his regular testing protocols, Mr. Emhoff underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected."







Bloomberg makes final push in Florida as he reaches $100 million pledge for Biden WASHINGTON — With five days to go until Election Day, Michael Bloomberg is making a final push to mobilize Black voters in Florida as part of the culmination of his $100 million spending pledge to help former Vice President Joe Biden in the battleground state. Bloomberg will donate an additional $600,000 to BlackPAC, helping expand the organization's canvassing efforts in Duval and Leon counties, a Bloomberg aide told NBC News exclusively. The aide added that Bloomberg's own PAC, Independence USA, is expanding its radio buy by up to $500,000 in the final days with two new mobilization ads featuring former President Obama's recent remarks in Miami and Orlando, targeting Black voters in those cities. Bloomberg's total Florida investment helped fund voter persuasion and mobilization efforts through canvassing programs, bilingual paid media, and direct mail campaigns targeting underrepresented voters, according to media reports, press releases and interviews with NBC. "There is virtually no path to victory for Donald Trump without Florida, which is why Mike invested heavily in the state," Bloomberg senior adviser Kevin Sheeky told NBC. Read more here.







Senate race in Montana closer than anticipated The Senate race in Montana is closer than anticipated with Republican incumbent Steve Daines facing a challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Montana reporter Mike Dennison asks "The question is … how many voters are going to vote for Trump, then turn around and vote for Governor Bullock?" Senate race in Montana closer than anticipated Oct. 29, 2020 01:09







On this day in 2004 George W. Bush's approval rating sat at 49 percent The year was 2004 and an incumbent President George W. Bush faced then-Senator John Kerry in an election Bush would go on to win. Bush's approval rating, which peaked in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, steadily declined for most the rest of his presidency. The approval poll from Oct. 29-31 2004 put Bush's approval rating at 49 percent. By comparison, President Donald Trump's approval rating, currently at 44 percent, has hovered in the mid- to low-40s for his entire presidency. Track the approval ratings for all the recent presidents at the NBC News presidential approval rating tracker.







Experts recommend voters hand-deliver ballots as Election Day nears A voter drops off his mail in ballot at a dropbox at the Salt Lake County election office in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 29, 2020. George Frey / AFP - Getty Images Some experts are encouraging voters to turn in their ballots at drop boxes and avoid sending them by mail with the election less than a week away. With the U.S. Postal Service continuing to face scrutiny over mail slowdowns and Election Day coming up, voting experts said dropping off ballots by hand or voting in person is the best way to ensure ballots are counted at this point. Bob Brandon, the president of Fair Elections Center, said his organization has generally been supportive of mail balloting, but sending ballots by mail gets dicier by the day. "As is always the case people wait or, in some places, people have not gotten their requested ballot in time," he said. "The general advice now is really to think of an alternative to putting something in the mail. If your state has drop boxes or other places to drop off your ballot, then do that." Otherwise, voters can drop ballots off at their local board of elections or should consider voting in person. Read the story.







Trump has signaled he won't accept an election loss. Many of his voters agree. PHOENIX — President Trump has refused to say he'd accept the results of the election in the event that he loses. In the closing days of the race, some of his supporters are taking his faulty or unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud to heart. At a packed outdoor rally in this battleground state Wednesday, Trump said the polls that show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden are "fake," drawing boos from the crowd and raising their expectations of victory. He also said he feared voter fraud, which studies have repeatedly found to be extremely rare, and in most cases non-existent. "The biggest problem we have is if they cheat with the ballots. That's my biggest problem," he told supporters at Phoenix Goodyear Airport this week. "That's my only thing — that's the only thing I worry about." Followers are echoing his claims. If the president loses, "I think it will be complete voter fraud," said Tammy Byler, 54, an operations manager in Waddell, Arizona. "There's so much voter fraud happening." Read more here.






