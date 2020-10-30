Trump has signaled he won't accept an election loss. Many of his voters agree.

Trump has refused to say he'd accept the results of the election if he loses, and in the closing days of the race, some of his supporters have taken his unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud to heart.

At a packed outdoor rally in this battleground state Wednesday, Trump said the polls that show him trailing Joe Biden are "fake," drawing boos from the crowd and raising their expectations of victory. He also said he feared voter fraud, which studies have repeatedly found to be extremely rare.

"The biggest problem we have is if they cheat with the ballots. That's my biggest problem," he told supporters at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport this week. "That's my only thing — that's the only thing I worry about."

Followers are echoing his claims.