President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing for voters in crucial Midwest swing states.
Both candidates are heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Trump will also visit Michigan and Biden will make a stop in Iowa.
Stories we're following today:
—Latest polls from battleground states and more
—Plan your vote here
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
Live Blog
In dueling Florida rallies, Trump and Biden paint different pictures of Covid — and America
Joe Biden and Donald Trump held dueling rallies in Florida on Thursday, painting a stark contrast for their visions of the U.S. and the Covid-19 pandemic in the key battleground state just five days before Election Day.
"I know it's hard. Over the past few months there’s been so much pain, so much suffering, so much loss," Biden said at an event in Coconut Creek. "Millions of people out there are out of work, on the edge, can’t see the light of the end of the tunnel, and Donald Trump has given up."
'If I can get better anyone can get better': Trump on Covid-19 recoveryOct. 29, 202002:27
Trump, meanwhile, held a “Make America Great Again” rally in Tampa, where a large crowd of mostly unmasked supporters sitting close to one another cheered loudly as the president touted his own quick recovery from Covid-19 — a virus that has so far, in the U.S., sickened nearly 9 million people and killed more than 229,000.
"You know the bottom line, though?" Trump told the crowd. "You're gonna get better. You're gonna get better. If I can get better, anybody can get better. And I got better fast."