Trump campaign official defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race, the president's handling of the pandemic, and react to polling that shows the president's campaign rallies are unpopular with voters due to the potential health risks. Murtaugh argues the rallies show that "the president represents moving forward as a country," despite the rise in Covid cases, and adds that they provide masks and hand sanitizer to attendees. Trump campaign Comms. Director defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases Oct. 29, 2020 08:33







Sick of getting texts from the Biden or Trump campaigns? You're not alone. Voters' phones have been vibrating and beeping for months with texts from political campaigns — mostly from volunteers they don't know asking for money and votes — and many of them are about fed up. Even before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on in-person campaigning and volunteering, the text message was set to be a top political tool of the 2020 election season. New software allows one person to text many others without running afoul of federal rules against robo-texting, and campaigns have been seizing on it since 2018 or even earlier. But Covid-19 has supercharged texting as a campaign weapon, turning virtual text-banking — where volunteers coordinate their messages and share tips while sitting comfortably at home — into this year's equivalent of knocking on doors or stuffing envelopes. Read more here.






