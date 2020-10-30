President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing for voters in crucial Midwest swing states.
Both candidates are heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Trump will also visit Michigan and Biden will make a stop in Iowa.
Trump campaign official defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases
Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race, the president's handling of the pandemic, and react to polling that shows the president's campaign rallies are unpopular with voters due to the potential health risks.
Murtaugh argues the rallies show that "the president represents moving forward as a country," despite the rise in Covid cases, and adds that they provide masks and hand sanitizer to attendees.
Sick of getting texts from the Biden or Trump campaigns? You're not alone.
Voters' phones have been vibrating and beeping for months with texts from political campaigns — mostly from volunteers they don't know asking for money and votes — and many of them are about fed up.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on in-person campaigning and volunteering, the text message was set to be a top political tool of the 2020 election season. New software allows one person to text many others without running afoul of federal rules against robo-texting, and campaigns have been seizing on it since 2018 or even earlier.
But Covid-19 has supercharged texting as a campaign weapon, turning virtual text-banking — where volunteers coordinate their messages and share tips while sitting comfortably at home — into this year's equivalent of knocking on doors or stuffing envelopes.
Trump has signaled he won't accept an election loss. Many of his voters agree.
Trump has refused to say he'd accept the results of the election if he loses, and in the closing days of the race, some of his supporters have taken his unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud to heart.
At a packed outdoor rally in this battleground state Wednesday, Trump said the polls that show him trailing Joe Biden are "fake," drawing boos from the crowd and raising their expectations of victory. He also said he feared voter fraud, which studies have repeatedly found to be extremely rare.
"The biggest problem we have is if they cheat with the ballots. That's my biggest problem," he told supporters at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport this week. "That's my only thing — that's the only thing I worry about."
In dueling Florida rallies, Trump and Biden paint different pictures of Covid — and America
Joe Biden and Donald Trump held dueling rallies in Florida on Thursday, painting a stark contrast for their visions of the U.S. and the Covid-19 pandemic in the key battleground state just five days before Election Day.
"I know it's hard. Over the past few months there’s been so much pain, so much suffering, so much loss," Biden said at an event in Coconut Creek. "Millions of people out there are out of work, on the edge, can’t see the light of the end of the tunnel, and Donald Trump has given up."
Trump, meanwhile, held a “Make America Great Again” rally in Tampa, where a large crowd of mostly unmasked supporters sitting close to one another cheered loudly as the president touted his own quick recovery from Covid-19 — a virus that has so far, in the U.S., sickened nearly 9 million people and killed more than 229,000.
"You know the bottom line, though?" Trump told the crowd. "You're gonna get better. You're gonna get better. If I can get better, anybody can get better. And I got better fast."