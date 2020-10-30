SEE NEW POSTS

Harry Reid says he hopes Lindsey Graham loses his Senate race Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said Thursday that his opinion of his former colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has changed because of his loyalty to Trump. "I changed because the facts change. Lindsey Graham used to be independent. He was a rebel with John McCain. With John McCain passing he became a sycophant for Donald Trump, goes golfing with him and says all these nice things about him," Reid said during an interview on Peacock TV's "The Mehdi Hasan Show." "It's hard for me to say this, but I hope that Lindsey loses the race. Cause he certainly deserves to. I lost such respect for him, for how he's become a lap dog for Donald Trump," he added. Graham is in a competitive re-election race against Democrat Jaime Harrison in South Carolina.







'I'm the guy that ran against socialists': Biden shuts down GOP attacks Biden on Thursday rejected attacks by Trump and other Republicans that he would impose socialist policies if elected. The former vice president was responding to a question during an interview with CBS4 Miami Biden about reassuring Cuban and Venezuelan Americans that he is not a socialist. "Look on my record he's just a lying president. There's not a single solitary thing that I have ever done that anyone's ever remotely, in matter of fact, I'm the guy that ran against socialists, okay?" Biden said, apparently referring to his Democratic primary opponents. Biden, who did the interview after a drive-in rally in Florida's Broward County, also said that Trump is unable to take on dictators around the world. "This guy is the worst person to carry the banner of saying he wants to take on dictators and take on socialist because everything he does is consistent with the kind of things they're doing. Slow the vote, talk about not having the vote taking, you know, counting and so on and so forth," Biden said.







Trump campaign official defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the race, the president's handling of the pandemic, and react to polling that shows the president's campaign rallies are unpopular with voters due to the potential health risks. Murtaugh argues the rallies show that "the president represents moving forward as a country," despite the rise in Covid cases, and adds that they provide masks and hand sanitizer to attendees. Trump campaign Comms. Director defends rallies despite spiking Covid cases Oct. 29, 2020 08:33







Sick of getting texts from the Biden or Trump campaigns? You're not alone. Voters' phones have been vibrating and beeping for months with texts from political campaigns — mostly from volunteers they don't know asking for money and votes — and many of them are about fed up. Even before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on in-person campaigning and volunteering, the text message was set to be a top political tool of the 2020 election season. New software allows one person to text many others without running afoul of federal rules against robo-texting, and campaigns have been seizing on it since 2018 or even earlier. But Covid-19 has supercharged texting as a campaign weapon, turning virtual text-banking — where volunteers coordinate their messages and share tips while sitting comfortably at home — into this year's equivalent of knocking on doors or stuffing envelopes. Read more here.






