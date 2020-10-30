SEE NEW POSTS

Taylor Swift allows Dems to use her song 'Only the Young' in closing-argument ad Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight.



Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020 Taylor Swift is allowing Democrats to use her song "Only the Young" for a closing-argument ad ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. It’s the first time Swift has licensed a song for free. "Why are so many powerful people making it so difficult for us to vote?" Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Biden's vice presidential nominee, says at the beginning of the nearly 2-minute-long ad. The ad then shows a montage of video clips spliced together that features footage from Trump removing his mask after he returning to the White House from the hospital with Covid-19, to people sick with the disease in a hospital. It shows footage of wildfires, Justice Amy Coney Barrett being sworn in and Americans dancing in line at the polls as they waited to cast their ballots early in recent weeks, among other things. Swift has endorsed Biden. Share this -







National security adviser O'Brien jockeys for future spot in a second Trump administration WASHINGTON — National security adviser Robert O'Brien was just a few months into his new job when he asked aides to print him copies of two transcripts. One was of O'Brien's remarks at a foreign policy forum, where he'd offered a glowing review of what it's like to work for President Donald Trump. The other was of Defense Secretary Mark Esper's comments at the same forum, where he said Trump is "just one of many bosses I've had" who "you learn to work with." O'Brien wanted to present Trump with a side-by-side comparison of his and Esper's comments so he could tell the president "look at how much more supportive I am," a senior administration official with direct knowledge of O'Brien's request said. "It was really strange," a second official with direct knowledge of the request said, and O'Brien ultimately took Trump only his own remarks. The episode encapsulates a theme that more than two dozen current and former senior administration officials, U.S. lawmakers and American and European diplomats told NBC News has run through O'Brien's 13 months as national security adviser: his concern about his future and standing with Trump. Read more here. Share this -







Trump adviser Stephen Miller reveals aggressive second-term immigration agenda Senior advisor Stephen Miller attends a working dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico at the White House on July 8, 2020. Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Getty Images file President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller has fleshed out plans to rev up Trump's restrictive immigration agenda if he wins re-election next week, offering a stark contrast to the platform of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. In a 30-minute phone interview Thursday with NBC News, Miller outlined four major priorities: limiting asylum grants, punishing and outlawing so-called sanctuary cities, expanding the so-called travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants and slapping new limits on work visas. The objective, he said, is "raising and enhancing the standard for entry" to the United States. Some of the plans would require legislation. Others could be achieved through executive action, which the Trump administration has relied on heavily in the absence of a major immigration bill. Read the story. Share this -







FIRST READ: The battle for Senate control looks more volatile than the presidential race Martha McSally and President Donald Trump arrive at a "Make America Great" rally in Mesa, Arizona on Oct. 19, 2018. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images file The outcome of the presidential contest is looking more and more apparent — unless you believe we’re headed for a bigger polling error than in 2016. But with four days to go until Election Day, the outcome for control of the U.S. Senate looks less certain. Yes, Democrats are the favorites to net the three to four seats needed to retake the chamber, as the Cook Political Report’s Jessica Taylor writes. But the realistic possibilities range from the Dems netting just two seats (Colorado/Arizona) and falling short, to them flipping seven or eight seats (Colorado/Arizona/Maine/North Carolina/Iowa/Montana/both Georgia seats) and having a sizable majority next year, to anywhere in between (which would give Dems a bare majority). Get more First Read. Share this -







Sports' biggest names offer up arenas and stadiums to limit minority voter suppression More than 40 arenas, stadiums and ballparks across the NBA, the WNBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are being used for election-related purposes. The effort, in many cases spearheaded by the professional athletes who compete in the venues, is designed to increase voting opportunities, with a particular focus on and voters who continue to face voter suppression. While the pandemic has created a need for bigger venues for voting, it has also left such large arenas dormant and available. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Minnesota late absentee ballots must be separated, appeals court rules A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that Minnesota absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a court. The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots outright — but it does order a lower court to issue a ruling to segregate the ballots so they can be “removed from vote totals in the event a final order is entered” that finds them unlawful. The ruling orders Secretary of State Steve Simon to inform local election officials so they can comply, and sends the case back to the lower court for further proceedings. It also sets the stage for post-election litigation. The decision is likely to create voter confusion, with people who haven’t returned their absentee ballots scrambling to make sure their votes count. People who are worried their absentee ballots may not arrive on time may drop off their ballots at a designated location, vote early at an early voting station, or vote in person on Election Day. As of last Friday, more than 500,000 of some 2 million requested absentee ballots remained outstanding. The state was due to update totals on Friday. “The consequences of this order are not lost on us. We acknowledge and understand the concerns over voter confusion, election administration issues, and public confidence in the election,” the majority wrote. But they said those problems were preferable to a post-election scenario where invalidated and valid votes are mixed. Share this -







Harris and Sanders get chummy in talk about $15 federal minimum wage In a conversation centered around fighting for a $15 federal minimum wage, Bernie Sanders was joined by Kamala Harris to discuss how the Biden-Harris administration would tackle issues like paid family leave, student debt, affordable higher education and helping people decimated by the economic crisis. A gaping hole in the conversation, was, unsurprisingly, health care, which he didn’t ask about. Sanders’ questions were almost in bullet point form, extremely blunt and short. It was less of a conversation and more of a pop quiz interview. Sanders ended their conversation essentially re-hashing the points Harris made, saying what kind of a difference it would make, calling their ideas a “big step” and “no small thing.” “When we go to vote, I know we will be talking about Trump all the time. That's fine. It is another thing to talk about what we have to do to improve the lives of tens of millions of people today that are hurting,” he said. Harris’ answers ran through her usual talking points and policy points on these topics, which was not new. But what was pretty interesting was her and Sanders’ compliments of each other at the top of the conversation. “The thing about you, Bernie,” Harris said, “You decided to do it from inside the system. And to challenge everyone from inside. I do believe on that debate to stage you and I shared for almost a year in the primary, that the majority of those debates would not have been on the topic of health care in America if not for a discussion that you started and the way you challenged the status quo. And our thinking about what is possible and what the American people are prepared for and what they want.” “I want to thank you for what you have done and continue to do. You really are a treasure,” Harris said. Sanders’ response: “I don't want to make this a love fest.” Share this -





