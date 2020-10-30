SEE NEW POSTS

Sports' biggest names offer up arenas and stadiums to limit minority voter suppression More than 40 arenas, stadiums and ballparks across the NBA, the WNBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are being used for election-related purposes. The effort, in many cases spearheaded by the professional athletes who compete in the venues, is designed to increase voting opportunities, with a particular focus on and voters who continue to face voter suppression. While the pandemic has created a need for bigger venues for voting, it has also left such large arenas dormant and available. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Minnesota late absentee ballots must be separated, appeals court rules A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that Minnesota absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a court. The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots outright — but it does order a lower court to issue a ruling to segregate the ballots so they can be “removed from vote totals in the event a final order is entered” that finds them unlawful. The ruling orders Secretary of State Steve Simon to inform local election officials so they can comply, and sends the case back to the lower court for further proceedings. It also sets the stage for post-election litigation. The decision is likely to create voter confusion, with people who haven’t returned their absentee ballots scrambling to make sure their votes count. People who are worried their absentee ballots may not arrive on time may drop off their ballots at a designated location, vote early at an early voting station, or vote in person on Election Day. As of last Friday, more than 500,000 of some 2 million requested absentee ballots remained outstanding. The state was due to update totals on Friday. “The consequences of this order are not lost on us. We acknowledge and understand the concerns over voter confusion, election administration issues, and public confidence in the election,” the majority wrote. But they said those problems were preferable to a post-election scenario where invalidated and valid votes are mixed. Share this -







Harris and Sanders get chummy in talk about $15 federal minimum wage In a conversation centered around fighting for a $15 federal minimum wage, Bernie Sanders was joined by Kamala Harris to discuss how the Biden-Harris administration would tackle issues like paid family leave, student debt, affordable higher education and helping people decimated by the economic crisis. A gaping hole in the conversation, was, unsurprisingly, health care, which he didn’t ask about. Sanders’ questions were almost in bullet point form, extremely blunt and short. It was less of a conversation and more of a pop quiz interview. Sanders ended their conversation essentially re-hashing the points Harris made, saying what kind of a difference it would make, calling their ideas a “big step” and “no small thing.” “When we go to vote, I know we will be talking about Trump all the time. That's fine. It is another thing to talk about what we have to do to improve the lives of tens of millions of people today that are hurting,” he said. Harris’ answers ran through her usual talking points and policy points on these topics, which was not new. But what was pretty interesting was her and Sanders’ compliments of each other at the top of the conversation. “The thing about you, Bernie,” Harris said, “You decided to do it from inside the system. And to challenge everyone from inside. I do believe on that debate to stage you and I shared for almost a year in the primary, that the majority of those debates would not have been on the topic of health care in America if not for a discussion that you started and the way you challenged the status quo. And our thinking about what is possible and what the American people are prepared for and what they want.” “I want to thank you for what you have done and continue to do. You really are a treasure,” Harris said. Sanders’ response: “I don't want to make this a love fest.” Share this -







Final debate off between Georgia Senate candidates Purdue and Ossoff The final debate between Georgia senate candidates Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic hopeful John Ossoff is off. Ossoff tweeted that Perdue cancelled their final debate, adding that at last night’s debate Perdue had, "no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation." Perdue's spokesman John Burke confirms that the incumbent senator did cancel the debate, but says it's because President Donald Trump will be in the state campaigning and Perdue intends to be by his side. The two faced off on Wednesday night in a fiery debate where Ossoff accused Purdue of being a "crook" in a video clip that's gone viral. Ossoff blames Perdue for insider trading amid pandemic: 'You were looking after your own assets' Oct. 29, 2020 01:16 Share this -







Heat at Trump rally sends a dozen attendees to the hospital A crowded Trump rally in steamy Tampa, Florida, on Thursday resulted in 17 attendees needing medical attention, with a dozen being taken to the hospital, fire officials told NBC News. Trump spoke for just under an hour in 87-degree heat at the event outside of Raymond James Stadium to a largely mask-less group of supporters. A fire truck at the rear of the rally sprayed water in the air to rain down on some rallygoers, but the heat was too much for some attendees, many of whom had been waiting for hours. Tampa Fire Rescue said one of the attendees fainted and another had a seizure. The other 10 who were taken to the hospital were just listed as "sick" with no other details. Trump, Biden hold dueling rallies in battleground Florida Oct. 29, 2020 02:33 Click here for the full story. Share this -







How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge One month before a purported leak of files from Hunter Biden's laptop, a fake "intelligence" report about him went viral on the right-wing internet, asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son and business in China. That report, a 64-page document that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump, appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm" called Typhoon Investigations, according to researchers and public documents. The author of the report, a self-identified Swiss security analyst named Martin Aspen, is a fabricated identity, according to analysis by disinformation researchers, who also concluded that Aspen's profile picture was created with an artificial intelligence face generator. Read more here. Share this -







Harry Reid says he hopes Lindsey Graham loses his Senate race Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said Thursday that his opinion of his former colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has changed because of his loyalty to Trump. "I changed because the facts change. Lindsey Graham used to be independent. He was a rebel with John McCain. With John McCain passing he became a sycophant for Donald Trump, goes golfing with him and says all these nice things about him," Reid said during an interview on Peacock TV's “The Mehdi Hasan Show." "It's hard for me to say this, but I hope that Lindsey loses the race. Cause he certainly deserves to. I lost such respect for him, for how he's become a lap dog for Donald Trump," he added. Graham is in a competitive re-election race against Democrat Jaime Harrison in South Carolina. Share this -







'I'm the guy that ran against socialists': Biden shuts down GOP attacks Biden on Thursday rejected attacks by Trump and other Republicans that he would impose socialist policies if elected. The former vice president was responding to a question during an interview with CBS4 Miami Biden about reassuring Cuban and Venezuelan Americans that he is not a socialist. "Look on my record he's just a lying president. There's not a single solitary thing that I have ever done that anyone's ever remotely, in matter of fact, I'm the guy that ran against socialists, okay?" Biden said, apparently referring to his Democratic primary opponents. Biden, who did the interview after a drive-in rally in Florida's Broward County, also said that Trump is unable to take on dictators around the world. "This guy is the worst person to carry the banner of saying he wants to take on dictators and take on socialist because everything he does is consistent with the kind of things they're doing. Slow the vote, talk about not having the vote taking, you know, counting and so on and so forth," Biden said. Share this -





