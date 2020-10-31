SEE NEW POSTS

Trump knocks Biden and Obama's Flint appearance Biden & Obama owe a massive apology to the People of Flint. The water was poisoned on their watch. Not only did they fail them, Biden proudly accepted the endorsement of disastrous Gov Rick Snyder! Unlike Biden, I will always stand with the People of the Great State of MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020 Share this -







Obama, Biden make first joint campaign appearance in Michigan Barack Obama and Joe Biden campaigned in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday, appearing together for the first time on the trail just three days before Election Day. Obama introduced Biden at the drive in rally, hitting similar themes that he has touched on in past campaign speeches. "They might as well be saying ‘let America get Covid,'" Obama said of Trump and the Republican Party, adding that the president was "feeding his ego" by continuing to hold mass in-person campaign rallies during the pandemic. The Biden campaign had special Halloween-themed signs for supporters that read "Don't Boo, Vote!," a play on a popular rallying cry Obama frequently uses. Backstage in Flint — reunited, and it feels so good. @BarackObama @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/HZbmoNdSl6 — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) October 31, 2020 Obama and Biden are expected to hold another drive-in event in Detroit later Saturday with Stevie Wonder. Share this -







'I used to be the president, you remember?': Obama makes cold calls for Biden votes You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020 Share this -







Seven Pennsylvania counties will wait until after Election Day to process mail-in ballots Seven out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties will wait to count mail-in ballots until the day after the election, according to local officials, potentially delaying when media organizations will be able to project a winner in the state. Pennsylvania allows for counties to begin processing mail-in ballots the morning of Election Day, but officials in Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Juniata, Mercer and Montour — all counties which voted for Donald Trump in 2016 — said that concerns over staffing and resources led them to delay when they will count mail ballots. It is unclear what impact this could have on the timing of the results. The counties range in population size, but roughly a combined 150,000 voters in these areas have requested mail-in ballots according to state data. Trump won Pennsylvania by a little more than 44,000 votes in 2016 and with 20 Electoral College votes, the state could determine the winner of this year's election. Polls have consistently shown Joe Biden leading Trump in the state by a few percentage points. Click here for the full story Share this -







His Hometown: Springsteen uses classic to sing Biden's praises This is @joebiden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020 Share this -







Trump hails rescue of American hostage in Nigeria An American citizen kidnapped in Niger last week was rescued in a U.S. military operation early Saturday, according to the Pentagon. "U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men," said Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman in a statement. "Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria," Trump tweeted. "Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!" Trump is expected to hold three campaign rallies on Saturday as he makes his final case for re-election. During a rally in Pennsylvania, the president praised the military for what he called a "brilliantly executed" operation. “Last night our brave special forces rescued an American hostage," he said as the crowd cheered and chanted "USA." “We had a mission set to a far-away land where they kidnapped an American citizen and the kidnappers wished they never done it," Trump said, adding that there were zero American casualties. "The other side suffered greatly, I can tell you that." There has not yet been a full briefing on events from officials on the rescue. Share this -







Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania, as poll numbers show him trailing Biden President Donald Trump will hold three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday, starting off the afternoon outside of Philadelphia in Reading, then making his way to the Pittsburgh area and ending the day in central Pennsylvania. With 20 Electoral College votes, Pennsylvania is a top target for both Trump and Joe Biden. Only California, New York, Texas and Florida have more delegates up for grabs. A new poll released Saturday from Morning Call/Muhlenberg College showed Biden with 49 percent of likely state voters, compared to 44 percent for Trump. That’s marginally tighter than last week, when another survey showed Biden with 51 percent compared to Trump's 44 percent. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points. Share this -





