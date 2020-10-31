SEE NEW POSTS

Harris predicts a 'decisive decision' on election night Kamala Harris said Saturday while campaigning in Florida that she was confident there would be a "decisive decision" on election night. "I really do hope that," Harris told reporters, adding that "based on what I'm feeling and seeing here and around the country" she did not think the election results would end up in front of the Supreme Court, as President Trump has suggested. When asked about what she and Joe Biden would do if Trump jumped the gun and declared victory before the race was called, Harris said, "I'm not going to speculate about that." "I really do believe that the American people have a line, that they will be unwilling to cross and that line, whoever they vote for," she said, predicting that "there will be a respect for the elections and the outcome." "They want a peaceful transfer of power and will stand for our democracy whoever they voted for," Harris concluded. In her last and biggest event of the day, Harris told rallygoers in Palm Beach, "Florida is gonna determine in every way who will be the next president of the United States."







Where will the candidates be on election night? Donald Trump is expected to hold his election night celebration at his Trump International hotel in Washington, although there has been some talk of moving the festivities to the White House. Joe Biden will be in Delaware and plans to address the country from the Chase Center, the same location where he formally accepted his party's nomination in August.







In Pennsylvania, small-town Trump defectors are rare — but could be decisive It's hard to find a man like Victor Dennis in this evenly divided, deeply polarized, heavily courted corner of the county that most precisely mirrored President Donald Trump's statewide victory here in 2016. All but a relative handful of voters in this small Northampton County town, 75 miles due west of the Statue of Liberty and 20 miles northeast of Allentown, have voted — or will vote — the same way that they did four years ago. There isn't much room for a change of heart in the town or in a county that Trump won 50 percent to 46 percent four years ago. That's what makes voters like Dennis, 91, only a little more common than dragon-riding leprechauns. But the race is so tight here, and across the state, that just a small number of crossover voters could make the difference. "First time in my life, I voted for a Democrat," Dennis, a longtime resident of Forks who now lives in a retirement community in nearby Nazareth, told NBC News on Friday after he finished packing groceries into his car in a strip mall parking lot. "I like a lot of the things Trump did, but I couldn't stand his bloviating." Election experts say that the result in Pennsylvania is most likely to determine which candidate wins the presidency. This region, with its mix of bedroom communities for New York and Philadelphia, a health care economy that rivals its historical manufacturing base, and rural stretches dotted with small towns, is one of the most heavily contested in the country. Click here for the full story







D.C. university telling students to stock up on essentials before Election Day The George Washington University in D.C. is encouraging students to stock up on essential goods, such as food and prescription drugs, ahead of the election, warning of the potential for there to be protests and unrest around the Washington area. Some shops around D.C. have also begun to board up their storefronts in recent days in anticipation of protests. While D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has promised that the city will remain safe regardless of who wins, multiple groups are already planning demonstrations around Election Day.







Trump knocks Biden and Obama's Flint appearance Biden & Obama owe a massive apology to the People of Flint. The water was poisoned on their watch. Not only did they fail them, Biden proudly accepted the endorsement of disastrous Gov Rick Snyder! Unlike Biden, I will always stand with the People of the Great State of MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020







Obama, Biden make first joint campaign appearance in Michigan Barack Obama and Joe Biden campaigned in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday, appearing together for the first time on the trail just three days before Election Day. Obama introduced Biden at the drive in rally, hitting similar themes that he has touched on in past campaign speeches. "They might as well be saying 'let America get Covid,'" Obama said of Trump and the Republican Party, adding that the president was "feeding his ego" by continuing to hold mass in-person campaign rallies during the pandemic. The Biden campaign had special Halloween-themed signs for supporters that read "Don't Boo, Vote!," a play on a popular rallying cry Obama frequently uses. Backstage in Flint — reunited, and it feels so good. @BarackObama @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/HZbmoNdSl6 — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) October 31, 2020 Obama and Biden are expected to hold another drive-in event in Detroit later Saturday with Stevie Wonder.







'I used to be the president, you remember?': Obama makes cold calls for Biden votes You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020







Seven Pennsylvania counties will wait until after Election Day to process mail-in ballots Seven out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties will wait to count mail-in ballots until the day after the election, according to local officials, potentially delaying when media organizations will be able to project a winner in the state. Pennsylvania allows for counties to begin processing mail-in ballots the morning of Election Day, but officials in Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Juniata, Mercer and Montour — all counties which voted for Donald Trump in 2016 — said that concerns over staffing and resources led them to delay when they will count mail ballots. It is unclear what impact this could have on the timing of the results. The counties range in population size, but roughly a combined 150,000 voters in these areas have requested mail-in ballots according to state data. Trump won Pennsylvania by a little more than 44,000 votes in 2016 and with 20 Electoral College votes, the state could determine the winner of this year's election. Polls have consistently shown Joe Biden leading Trump in the state by a few percentage points. Click here for the full story







His Hometown: Springsteen uses classic to sing Biden's praises This is @joebiden's hometown. This is more than where he's from. This is who he's for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020






