Where will the candidates be on election night? Donald Trump is expected to hold his election night celebration at his Trump International hotel in Washington, although there has been some talk of moving the festivities to the White House. Joe Biden will be in Delaware and plans to address the country from the Chase Center, the same location where he formally accepted his party's nomination in August.







Harris predicts a 'decisive decision' on election night Kamala Harris said Saturday while campaigning in Florida that she was confident there would be a "decisive decision" on election night. "I really do hope that," Harris told reporters, adding that "based on what I'm feeling and seeing here and around the country" she did not think the election results would end up in front of the Supreme Court, as President Trump has suggested. When asked about what she and Joe Biden would do if Trump jumped the gun and declared victory before the race was called, Harris said, "I'm not going to speculate about that." "I really do believe that the American people have a line, that they will be unwilling to cross and that line, whoever they vote for," she said, predicting that "there will be a respect for the elections and the outcome." In her last and biggest event of the day, Harris told rallygoers in Palm Beach, "Florida is gonna determine in every way who will be the next president of the United States."






