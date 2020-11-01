The view from Trumpworld, 48 hours out

President Trump’s re-election campaign is feeling increasingly confident about their odds in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina and less so on crucial Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin, according to people familiar with the discussions, who agree Pennsylvania could be the most critical opportunity of all on Tuesday.

Some allies close to the president are bullish enough to think Florida and North Carolina could be called early in the evening, based on what their current internal polling shows. They declined to share that data.

The president has spent considerable time in recent weeks in the Sunshine State, with another stop scheduled for Sunday evening. A Thursday rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina was scrapped due to high winds but Trump will be back in the state twice before Tuesday.

As he’s crisscrossed the country this week, the president has been asking aides on Air Force One what more he could be doing for a chance at a second term, peppering his staff with questions about what specifically he should be saying and where they should be focusing.

Still, the president is currently trailing Joe Biden in almost all of the key battleground contests. The Trump campaign has argued their candidate’s all-out blitz in the home stretch, despite the coronavirus crisis and record infections in many of the states he’s visited, can help boost turnout on Tuesday.

In the final four days of the 2020 cycle alone, the president will have held 18 rallies with thousands of supporters. Five of those will have been in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where the president is dedicating the most time in the last push. "He will do whatever it takes," one ally of the president said.