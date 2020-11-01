SEE NEW POSTS

Biden leads Trump by 10 points in final pre-election NBC News/WSJ poll Joe Biden maintains a double-digit national lead over President Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll before the 2020 presidential election, down slightly from the 11-point lead he had in the poll two weeks ago. Sixty percent of registered voters in the poll say the country is on the wrong track and a majority disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Read more on this story. Share this -







'It's too important now': Record turnout, Black voters fuel Democratic hopes in Georgia Norman Williams hadn’t voted in 52 years. But the 75-year-old retired Atlanta resident cast his first ballot since 1968 earlier this month for Joe Biden for one simple reason: His intense desire to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office. Interviews with more than a dozen voters, as well as former lawmakers, strategists and experts in Georgia politics, reveal a traditionally red state in reach for Biden as Democrats up and down the ticket appear to be gaining ground with just two days to go until Nov. 3. Read more here. Share this -







The view from Trumpworld, 48 hours out President Trump’s re-election campaign is feeling increasingly confident about their odds in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina and less so on crucial Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin, according to people familiar with the discussions, who agree Pennsylvania could be the most critical opportunity of all on Tuesday. Some allies close to the president are bullish enough to think Florida and North Carolina could be called early in the evening, based on what their current internal polling shows. They declined to share that data. The president has spent considerable time in recent weeks in the Sunshine State, with another stop scheduled for Sunday evening. A Thursday rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina was scrapped due to high winds but Trump will be back in the state twice before Tuesday. As he’s crisscrossed the country this week, the president has been asking aides on Air Force One what more he could be doing for a chance at a second term, peppering his staff with questions about what specifically he should be saying and where they should be focusing. Still, the president is currently trailing Joe Biden in almost all of the key battleground contests. The Trump campaign has argued their candidate’s all-out blitz in the home stretch, despite the coronavirus crisis and record infections in many of the states he’s visited, can help boost turnout on Tuesday. In the final four days of the 2020 cycle alone, the president will have held 18 rallies with thousands of supporters. Five of those will have been in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where the president is dedicating the most time in the last push. "He will do whatever it takes," one ally of the president said. Share this -







Where will the candidates be on election night? Donald Trump is expected to hold his election night celebration at his Trump International hotel in Washington, although there has been some talk of moving the festivities to the White House. Joe Biden will be in Delaware and plans to address the country from the Chase Center, the same location where he formally accepted his party's nomination in August. Share this -







Harris predicts a 'decisive decision' on election night Kamala Harris said Saturday while campaigning in Florida that she was confident there would be a "decisive decision" on election night. "I really do hope that," Harris told reporters, adding that "based on what I'm feeling and seeing here and around the country" she did not think the election results would end up in front of the Supreme Court, as President Trump has suggested. When asked about what she and Joe Biden would do if Trump jumped the gun and declared victory before the race was called, Harris said, "I'm not going to speculate about that." "I really do believe that the American people have a line, that they will be unwilling to cross and that line, whoever they vote for," she said, predicting that "there will be a respect for the elections and the outcome." In her last and biggest event of the day, Harris told rallygoers in Palm Beach, “Florida is gonna determine in every way who will be the next president of the United States.” Share this -





