SEE NEW POSTS

Pennsylvania Secretary of State late mail-in ballots will be counted Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined "Meet the Press" on Sunday to discuss the timeline of election results from the state, which is down to the wire in legal battles over ballot rules and anticipating counting delays. Over two million Pennsylvanians have already cast their votes, Boockvarnd said, noting that this year’s mail-in ballots will be “10 times as many as the last time we had a presidential election in Pennsylvania.” Still, she said the "overwhelming majority of ballots in Pennsylvania … will be counted within a matter of days." On ballots postmarked Nov. 3 after 8:00 p.m. ET, which may or may not be valid depending on the courts, Boockvar explained that officials will be tallying but separating the late arrivals until there is a ruling. "What we want to do, first and foremost, is say to the voters, ‘Ignore the lawsuits, ignore the hype. Just get your ballots in today,’” Boockvar said, "The best way you can make sure that your ballot will be counted is to get it in by 8:00 p.m. on November 3rd." Penn. Sec. of State: Mail ballots after 8PM 'will be counted' Nov. 1, 2020 01:38 Share this -







Biden campaign responds to Trump caravan incident Biden's campaign addressed to a Trump truck caravan in Texas that surrounded a Biden/Harris campaign bus on Friday, attempting to slow it down, as footage of the incident showed. "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way," Biden campaign Texas Communications Director Tariq Thowfeek said. "Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd." The bus was en route from San Antonio to Austin on I-35 when it was surrounded by multiple vehicles with Trump signs and flags. The caravan attempted to run the bus off the road, the campaign said, adding that some of the vehicles pulled in front of the bus and slowed to try and stop it in the middle of the highway. Campaign staff called 911 and local law enforcement assisted the bus in reaching its destination. The campaign then canceled its event at the Texas AFL-CIO in Austin out of caution. Video of the incident showed that two vehicles collided while driving close to the bus. Trump later tweeted a video of the incident, praising his supporters. He also addressed the incident at a rally in Michigan on Sunday, saying "our people" were "protecting his bus yesterday." Share this -







Biden campaign pushes back on Trump 'Super Predator' tweet This would be a lie. https://t.co/GronMXe5bo — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 1, 2020 Share this -







On Election Night, these are the first states to watch On Election Night, these are the first states to watch Nov. 1, 2020 02:45 Election Day may well turn into Election Week this year with late returns deciding the presidency, but there still will be a large group of Americans tuning in on Tuesday trying to read the tea leaves of the early results. For those politically-obsessed souls, the Data Download is happy to provide this hourly guide on how we’ll be watching the returns. There are a lot of ways people try to get an early read on what’s going on Election Day. One of the first is the inevitable early leak of the exit polls. Do yourself a favor and ignore them. Those are the numbers that gave us President John Kerry in 2004 and President Hillary Clinton in 2016. The real show starts at 7 p.m. when polls begin closing in seven states, including two biggies, Georgia and eastern Florida. A half-hour later polls close in two more states everyone will be watching, North Carolina and Ohio. Read more here. Share this -







Poll: Biden bests Trump with Latino voters by a 2-1 margin Joe Biden leads Donald Trump among Latino voters by about a 2-1 margin days before the presidential election, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll. The poll finds that 62 percent of Latinos support Biden, while 29 percent support Trump. In 2016, according to exit polls, Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory among Latinos was 66 percent to 28 percent. Still, their engagement in the election lags behind other voter groups, which could be a warning sign for Democrats hoping to bank Latino votes for Biden and other Democratic candidates in key battleground states like Arizona, Florida and Texas. Sixty-seven percent say their interest in the election ranks a 9 or a 10 out of 10, compared with 87 percent of white voters and 80 percent of Black voters. Read more here. Share this -







Biden leads Trump by 10 points in final pre-election NBC News/WSJ poll Joe Biden maintains a double-digit national lead over President Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll before the 2020 presidential election, down slightly from the 11-point lead he had in the poll two weeks ago. Sixty percent of registered voters in the poll say the country is on the wrong track and a majority disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Read more on this story. Share this -







'It's too important now': Record turnout, Black voters fuel Democratic hopes in Georgia Norman Williams hadn’t voted in 52 years. But the 75-year-old retired Atlanta resident cast his first ballot since 1968 earlier this month for Joe Biden for one simple reason: His intense desire to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office. Interviews with more than a dozen voters, as well as former lawmakers, strategists and experts in Georgia politics, reveal a traditionally red state in reach for Biden as Democrats up and down the ticket appear to be gaining ground with just two days to go until Nov. 3. Read more here. Share this -





