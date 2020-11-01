SEE NEW POSTS

In key battlegrounds, voters of color see ballots marked for rejection at higher rates Mail ballots returned by voters of color in two swing states where the race between President Trump and Joe Biden is tight are being flagged for errors and possible rejection at disproportionately high rates, according to an analysis by NBC News and TargetSmart. NBC News and TargetSmart reviewed data on more than 60,000 spoiled ballots in 11 states, including two — Florida and Georgia — which have released the number of ballots flagged for errors or rejection as broken down by race. More than 7,900 ballots cast by Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters in those two states have been marked for voter errors at higher rates than white voters. However, the data from the 11 states shows a low rejection rate overall. In Florida, election officials have flagged Black, Hispanic and Asian voters at twice the rate of white voters. Read more here. Share this -







Texas Supreme Court: Drive-thru votes can stand HOUSTON — The Texas Supreme Court declined to act on Sunday on a Republican-filed lawsuit that aimed to throw out around 127,000 Harris county votes cast at drive-thru voting sites, at least temporarily allowing those votes to stand. "We always knew that the law was on our side here," Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins told NBC News. "We followed the election code to a T. We worked with the secretary of state to introduce drive-thru voting. We know that it is legal, in addition to being safe and convenient." The Republican-led effort to toss the drive through-ballots isn't over. Federal District Court Judge Andrew Hanen has a hearing scheduled for Monday morning on the lawsuit. Some Democrats are skeptical that the George W. Bush-appointed Judge will provide a fair hearing. Harris County's attorneys believe the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court's decision strengthens their argument. "If the federal court follows the law, then we will win no questions asked," Hollins said. Share this -







Lady Gaga and John Legend to perform at final Biden events The Biden campaign on Sunday announced its pre-Election Day plans, which will include a slate of events in Pennsylvania and feature musical performances from Lady Gaga and John Legend. The former vice president will spend Monday campaigning around the Pittsburgh area. Biden, who started his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh, will be concluding it there as well. His wife, Jill Biden, will hold events in Erie and Lawrence Counties before holding a get out the vote event for suburban women in Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh. She will then join the Democratic nominee for an election night event in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will perform at that event, while John Legend will join Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at an election night rally in Philadelphia. Share this -







Officials push back on Trump camp's attempts to question Tuesday's vote With early voting setting records as states have expanded the ability to do so, nearly 100 million people have already cast ballots. Polls show Biden with a large lead among early voters in key states, while Trump maintains a significant advantage among those who have yet to vote. Democrats are also leading nationally and in several key swing states among voters who did not cast ballots in 2016. Trump and his allies have in recent days amplified rhetoric calling into question the legitimacy of Tuesday's vote. On ABC's "This Week," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on Sunday baselessly claimed that Democrats will seek to "steal" the election back from Trump if he holds a lead in some key swing states over Biden on November 3. Election officials from both parties have attempted to reassure voters about the legitimacy of the count, which may last for days as mailed-in ballots trickle in. Spencer Cox, the Republican lieutenant governor of Utah who is also the party's gubernatorial nominee, called Miller's comment "garbage." On CNN's 'State of the Union," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, noted that "it is going to take time to count" the firehose of absentee ballots but that "it's more important that we get a count that’s accurate than a count that is fast." Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told NBC's "Meet the Press" that voters should "ignore the hype. Just get your ballots in today." Share this -







Trump begins rally blitz by playing the hits and lamenting the cold President Trump is spending one of the last days before Election Day engaged in a five-rally blowout across several key states where he is either trailing Joe Biden or running narrowly ahead. He began his Sunday spree in Michigan, where he held a mid-day rally in snowy Washington Township, played the greatest hits of his campaign as temperatures dropped down to 29 degrees with the wind chill. The president went through his typical rally setlist, blasting Democratic policy proposals, criticizing Joe Biden's fitness, and assailing so-called "cancel culture." Read more here. Share this -







Pennsylvania Secretary of State late mail-in ballots will be counted Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined "Meet the Press" on Sunday to discuss the timeline of election results from the state, which is down to the wire in legal battles over ballot rules and anticipating counting delays. Over two million Pennsylvanians have already cast their votes, Boockvarnd said, noting that this year’s mail-in ballots will be “10 times as many as the last time we had a presidential election in Pennsylvania.” Still, she said the "overwhelming majority of ballots in Pennsylvania … will be counted within a matter of days." On ballots postmarked Nov. 3 after 8:00 p.m. ET, which may or may not be valid depending on the courts, Boockvar explained that officials will be tallying but separating the late arrivals until there is a ruling. "What we want to do, first and foremost, is say to the voters, ‘Ignore the lawsuits, ignore the hype. Just get your ballots in today,’” Boockvar said, "The best way you can make sure that your ballot will be counted is to get it in by 8:00 p.m. on November 3rd." Penn. Sec. of State: Mail ballots after 8PM 'will be counted' Nov. 1, 2020 01:38 Share this -







Biden campaign responds to Trump caravan incident Biden's campaign addressed to a Trump truck caravan in Texas that surrounded a Biden/Harris campaign bus on Friday, attempting to slow it down, as footage of the incident showed. "Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way," Biden campaign Texas Communications Director Tariq Thowfeek said. "Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd." The bus was en route from San Antonio to Austin on I-35 when it was surrounded by multiple vehicles with Trump signs and flags. The caravan attempted to run the bus off the road, the campaign said, adding that some of the vehicles pulled in front of the bus and slowed to try and stop it in the middle of the highway. Campaign staff called 911 and local law enforcement assisted the bus in reaching its destination. The campaign then canceled its event at the Texas AFL-CIO in Austin out of caution. Video of the incident showed that two vehicles collided while driving close to the bus. Trump later tweeted a video of the incident, praising his supporters. He also addressed the incident at a rally in Michigan on Sunday, saying "our people" were "protecting his bus yesterday." Share this -





