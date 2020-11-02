Election 2020 live updates: Biden and Trump rally supporters as Election Day nears

With less than 24 hours to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their last-ditch efforts to energize their bases and win over undecided voters.
Trump is heading to four states key to his 2016 victory but where recent polls have shown him trailing Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Biden will visit Cleveland, Ohio, before kicking off a flurry of events in Pennsylvania. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will also visit the Northeast battleground state.
Former President Barack Obama will also hold campaign stops for Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida.
Stories we're following today:
—Latest polls from battleground states
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
—Biden leads Trump by 10 points in final pre-election NBC News/WSJ poll
Live Blog
Pennsylvania 'closest of the the three Rust Belt states'Nov. 1, 202001:36
Democratic pollster: 2020 is 'unlike 2016'Nov. 1, 202001:18
As Biden sees multiple paths to win, Democrats face 'crippling fear' of 2016 redux
Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016.
"I'm ping-ponging back and forth between utter dread and cautious optimism," said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist who worked as the director of rapid response on Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Many Democrats were overconfident about the 2016 election, and they paid a heavy price for it. Now it's the opposite. They appear to be in a better position, but party operatives and loyalists are persistently on edge, trying to remain hopeful but often quick to panic at warning signs.
These 2 congressional districts could decide the election. Biden is up in both.
With the Electoral College map unusually purple this year — states like Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota and possibly even Texas are up for grabs — both Trump and Biden each have several more feasible paths to the presidency than candidates of both parties normally have in recent cycles.
That, however, also means there is a higher possibility than usual that the race could end in a 269-269 Electoral College vote tie.
As a result, two areas seldom paid attention to in election years have come clearer into focus: Maine's 2nd Congressional District — which encompasses nearly all the land in the state outside of the Portland and Augusta metro areas — and Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District — which comprises of Omaha, its suburbs and some cornfields to its south.