A look into how NBC News is preparing for Election Day

With less than 24 hours to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their last-ditch efforts to energize their bases and win over undecided voters.

Trump is heading to four states key to his 2016 victory but where recent polls have shown him trailing Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Biden will visit Cleveland, Ohio, before kicking off a flurry of events in Pennsylvania. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will also visit the Northeast battleground state.

Former President Barack Obama will also hold campaign stops for Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida.

