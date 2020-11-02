Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after the election

President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

President Donald Trump suggested during a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday night that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

The comment came during his fifth and final rally of the day in Opa-Locka, when he promised that a vaccine is coming and the country is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.

His crowd of supporters then began chanting, "Fire Fauci!"

"Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election," Trump said in response, leading to cheers from the audience.

"I appreciate it," said Trump, who continued by mocking Fauci. "Now, he's been wrong on a lot. He's a nice man though."

This came after the White House blasted Fauci for saying in a new interview that the U.S. is in a terrible position heading into the winter months.

