NBC News Decision Desk: How we call races on election night 2020

Here's how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps NBC News takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions.

How does NBC News project the outcomes of races?

Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5 percent confident of the winner.

NBC News will not project a winner in a race until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.

What kinds of calls does the Decision Desk make?

Here are the Decision Desk calls and characterizations our audience can expect to hear from NBC News on election night: Too early to call; Too close to call; Projected winner; Apparent winner; and Winner.

Read more about how the Decision Desk makes calls, including how votes are counted and why exit polls matter.