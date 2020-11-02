With less than 24 hours to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making last-ditch efforts to energize their bases and win over undecided voters.
Trump is heading to four states key to his 2016 victory but where recent polls have shown him trailing Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Biden will visit Cleveland before kicking off a flurry of events in Pennsylvania. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will also visit the Northeast battleground state.
Former President Barack Obama will also hold campaign stops for Biden in Atlanta and Miami.
U.S. vote to shape how world warms as climate pact exit looms
What happens on Election Day will to some degree determine how much more hot and nasty the world’s climate will likely get, experts say.
The day after the election, the United States formally leaves the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change. A year ago, President Donald Trump’s administration notified the United Nations that America would exit the climate agreement. And because of technicalities in the international pact, Nov. 4 is the earliest a country can withdraw.
The U.S., the world’s second-biggest carbon polluter, will be the first country to quit the 189-nation agreement, which has countries make voluntary, ever-tighter goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases. The only mandatory parts of the agreement cover tracking and reporting of carbon pollution, say U.S. officials who were part of the Paris negotiations.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged, if elected president, to put the country immediately back in the Paris agreement, which doesn’t require congressional approval.
FIRST READ: Biden leads Trump, but it's much closer in battleground states
There are three major findings in our final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll for the 2020 election.
One, Trump versus Biden has been a remarkably stable race. (Our July 2019 poll had the contest Biden 51 percent, Trump 42 percent among registered voters; the poll yesterday showed it Biden 52 percent, Trump 42 percent.)
Two, the overall fundamentals are difficult if you’re an incumbent president. (Trump’s job rating is in the mid-40s and his approval for handling the coronavirus is lower than that.)
And three, the race is tighter in the key battlegrounds. In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters.
NBC News Decision Desk: How we call races on election night 2020
Here's how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps NBC News takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions.
How does NBC News project the outcomes of races?
Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5 percent confident of the winner.
NBC News will not project a winner in a race until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.
What kinds of calls does the Decision Desk make?
Here are the Decision Desk calls and characterizations our audience can expect to hear from NBC News on election night: Too early to call; Too close to call; Projected winner; Apparent winner; and Winner.
Read more about how the Decision Desk makes calls, including how votes are counted and why exit polls matter.
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after the election
President Donald Trump suggested during a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday night that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.
The comment came during his fifth and final rally of the day in Opa-Locka, when he promised that a vaccine is coming and the country is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.
His crowd of supporters then began chanting, "Fire Fauci!"
"Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election," Trump said in response, leading to cheers from the audience.
"I appreciate it," said Trump, who continued by mocking Fauci. "Now, he's been wrong on a lot. He's a nice man though."
This came after the White House blasted Fauci for saying in a new interview that the U.S. is in a terrible position heading into the winter months.
As Biden sees multiple paths to win, Democrats face 'crippling fear' of 2016 redux
Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016.
"I'm ping-ponging back and forth between utter dread and cautious optimism," said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist who worked as the director of rapid response on Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Many Democrats were overconfident about the 2016 election, and they paid a heavy price for it. Now it's the opposite. They appear to be in a better position, but party operatives and loyalists are persistently on edge, trying to remain hopeful but often quick to panic at warning signs.
These 2 congressional districts could decide the election. Biden is up in both.
With the Electoral College map unusually purple this year — states like Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota and possibly even Texas are up for grabs — both Trump and Biden each have several more feasible paths to the presidency than candidates of both parties normally have in recent cycles.
That, however, also means there is a higher possibility than usual that the race could end in a 269-269 Electoral College vote tie.
As a result, two areas seldom paid attention to in election years have come clearer into focus: Maine's 2nd Congressional District — which encompasses nearly all the land in the state outside of the Portland and Augusta metro areas — and Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District — which comprises of Omaha, its suburbs and some cornfields to its south.