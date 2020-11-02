SEE NEW POSTS

Florida's Miami-Dade County hits over 1 million early votes The Miami-Dade Elections Department reports over 1 million voters have already cast their ballots as of yesterday, state data shows. This is the first time the county hit over 1 million votes before Election Day. A Miami-Dade Elections Department spokesperson told NBC News this accounts for 64 percent of all registered voters in the county. The votes include in person-early votes and mail-in ballots. Miami-Dade county has an estimated population of over 2.5 million, per U.S. Census data. Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016. Share this -







U.S. vote to shape how world warms as climate pact exit looms What happens on Election Day will to some degree determine how much more hot and nasty the world’s climate will likely get, experts say. The day after the election, the United States formally leaves the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change. A year ago, President Donald Trump’s administration notified the United Nations that America would exit the climate agreement. And because of technicalities in the international pact, Nov. 4 is the earliest a country can withdraw. The U.S., the world’s second-biggest carbon polluter, will be the first country to quit the 189-nation agreement, which has countries make voluntary, ever-tighter goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases. The only mandatory parts of the agreement cover tracking and reporting of carbon pollution, say U.S. officials who were part of the Paris negotiations. Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged, if elected president, to put the country immediately back in the Paris agreement, which doesn’t require congressional approval. Read the full story here. Share this -







FIRST READ: Biden leads Trump, but it's much closer in battleground states Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park on Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik / AP There are three major findings in our final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll for the 2020 election. One, Trump versus Biden has been a remarkably stable race. (Our July 2019 poll had the contest Biden 51 percent, Trump 42 percent among registered voters; the poll yesterday showed it Biden 52 percent, Trump 42 percent.) Two, the overall fundamentals are difficult if you’re an incumbent president. (Trump’s job rating is in the mid-40s and his approval for handling the coronavirus is lower than that.) And three, the race is tighter in the key battlegrounds. In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters. Get more of First Read. Share this -







Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after the election President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters President Donald Trump suggested during a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday night that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. The comment came during his fifth and final rally of the day in Opa-Locka, when he promised that a vaccine is coming and the country is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic. His crowd of supporters then began chanting, "Fire Fauci!" "Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election," Trump said in response, leading to cheers from the audience. "I appreciate it," said Trump, who continued by mocking Fauci. "Now, he's been wrong on a lot. He's a nice man though." This came after the White House blasted Fauci for saying in a new interview that the U.S. is in a terrible position heading into the winter months. Read the story. Share this -







As Biden sees multiple paths to win, Democrats face 'crippling fear' of 2016 redux Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016. "I'm ping-ponging back and forth between utter dread and cautious optimism," said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist who worked as the director of rapid response on Hillary Clinton's campaign. Many Democrats were overconfident about the 2016 election, and they paid a heavy price for it. Now it's the opposite. They appear to be in a better position, but party operatives and loyalists are persistently on edge, trying to remain hopeful but often quick to panic at warning signs. Read more here. Share this -





