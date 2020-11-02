With less than 24 hours to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making last-ditch efforts to energize their bases and win over undecided voters.
Trump is heading to four states key to his 2016 victory but where recent polls have shown him trailing Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Biden will visit Cleveland before kicking off a flurry of events in Pennsylvania. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will also visit the Northeast battleground state.
Former President Barack Obama will also hold campaign stops for Biden in Atlanta and Miami.
Justice Department announces monitoring plans ahead of the general election
The Justice Department on Monday announced plans to monitor voting rights on Election Day, a common practice for the agency to ensure there are no civil rights violations.
“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division. The department will be taking complaints from voters nationwide on possible violations of voting rights law.
On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division will be sending officials to 44 jurisdictions across 18 states. This year, the majority of personnel will be in Michigan, with seven officials there, followed by Florida with six and Massachusetts with five.
Top Democrat on Senate Intelligence Committee issues election security warning
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned on Monday of potential election interference by foreign agents.
Warner is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and receives the high-level briefings.
He urged Americans to verify election "rumors" with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website, which created a taskforce to deal with election interference, foreign and domestic.
Warner closed the tweet with the hashtag #Protect2020, which was created as part of the agency's efforts to combat misinformation this election cycle.
"Stay calm, and be judicious about what you believe and share online," Warner said.
Some Trump supporters were stranded for hours after Georgia rally in latest snafu
Following Trump's rally in Rome, Georgia, Sunday night, crowds of people waited 90 minutes or more to get back to their vehicles from the rally site.
It was the latest episode of a chaotic post-airport rally scene, after a rally last week in Omaha saw supporters wait hours in the cold for buses while after a subsequent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, groups of supporters opted to walk rather than wait for limited bus service to return to their cars.
These regional airports have limited access to major thruways, which can make transportation after a large rally difficult.
Almost 94 million Americans have cast early votes — nearly doubling the total from 2016
As the U.S. enters the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day, almost 94 million Americans have already cast votes — nearly doubling the 50 million who did so in 2016.
As of 8 a.m. on the East Coast, more than 93,800,000 voters have so far cast early ballots, according to data from the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, a Democratic political data firm. The Decision Desk projects that number could approach 100 million by Tuesday.
With about 94 million votes already cast, the early vote total in 2020 represents about 69 percent of the total vote cast in all of 2016, when about 136.5 million ballots were counted.
Alabama Walmart boards up windows in preparation for election night
This photo shows a boarded-up Walmart in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. When asked why the store was doing this, an employee responded by saying they were preparing for the day after the election.
The company has recently overturned its policy and will not remove guns and ammo for sale from select stores. The policy was originally in place over concerns of civil unrest but later determined to be “isolated civil unrest.”
Photo courtesy of Beth Shelburne in Birmingham.
Florida's Miami-Dade County hits over 1 million early votes
The Miami-Dade Elections Department reports over 1 million voters have already cast their ballots as of yesterday, state data shows.
This is the first time the county hit over 1 million votes before Election Day. A Miami-Dade Elections Department spokesperson told NBC News this accounts for 64 percent of all registered voters in the county. The votes include in person-early votes and mail-in ballots.
Miami-Dade county has an estimated population of over 2.5 million, per U.S. Census data. Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016.
U.S. vote to shape how world warms as climate pact exit looms
What happens on Election Day will to some degree determine how much more hot and nasty the world’s climate will likely get, experts say.
The day after the election, the United States formally leaves the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change. A year ago, President Donald Trump’s administration notified the United Nations that America would exit the climate agreement. And because of technicalities in the international pact, Nov. 4 is the earliest a country can withdraw.
The U.S., the world’s second-biggest carbon polluter, will be the first country to quit the 189-nation agreement, which has countries make voluntary, ever-tighter goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases. The only mandatory parts of the agreement cover tracking and reporting of carbon pollution, say U.S. officials who were part of the Paris negotiations.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged, if elected president, to put the country immediately back in the Paris agreement, which doesn’t require congressional approval.
FIRST READ: Biden leads Trump, but it's much closer in battleground states
There are three major findings in our final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll for the 2020 election.
One, Trump versus Biden has been a remarkably stable race. (Our July 2019 poll had the contest Biden 51 percent, Trump 42 percent among registered voters; the poll yesterday showed it Biden 52 percent, Trump 42 percent.)
Two, the overall fundamentals are difficult if you’re an incumbent president. (Trump’s job rating is in the mid-40s and his approval for handling the coronavirus is lower than that.)
And three, the race is tighter in the key battlegrounds. In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters.
NBC News Decision Desk: How we call races on election night 2020
Here's how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps NBC News takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions.
How does NBC News project the outcomes of races?
Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5 percent confident of the winner.
NBC News will not project a winner in a race until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.
What kinds of calls does the Decision Desk make?
Here are the Decision Desk calls and characterizations our audience can expect to hear from NBC News on election night: Too early to call; Too close to call; Projected winner; Apparent winner; and Winner.
Read more about how the Decision Desk makes calls, including how votes are counted and why exit polls matter.
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after the election
President Donald Trump suggested during a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday night that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.
The comment came during his fifth and final rally of the day in Opa-Locka, when he promised that a vaccine is coming and the country is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.
His crowd of supporters then began chanting, "Fire Fauci!"
"Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election," Trump said in response, leading to cheers from the audience.
"I appreciate it," said Trump, who continued by mocking Fauci. "Now, he's been wrong on a lot. He's a nice man though."
This came after the White House blasted Fauci for saying in a new interview that the U.S. is in a terrible position heading into the winter months.