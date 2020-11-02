SEE NEW POSTS

Justice Department announces monitoring plans ahead of the general election The Justice Department on Monday announced plans to monitor voting rights on Election Day, a common practice for the agency to ensure there are no civil rights violations. "Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans," said Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division. The department will be taking complaints from voters nationwide on possible violations of voting rights law. On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division will be sending officials to 44 jurisdictions across 18 states. This year, the majority of personnel will be in Michigan, with seven officials there, followed by Florida with six and Massachusetts with five.







Top Democrat on Senate Intelligence Committee issues election security warning Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned on Monday of potential election interference by foreign agents. It may take awhile for the results to come in. That period of time is especially vulnerable to attack by foreign countries seeking to spread disinformation and undermine the legitimacy of our electoral process. Stay calm, and be judicious about what you believe and share online. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 2, 2020 Warner is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and receives the high-level briefings. He urged Americans to verify election "rumors" with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website, which created a taskforce to deal with election interference, foreign and domestic. Warner closed the tweet with the hashtag #Protect2020, which was created as part of the agency's efforts to combat misinformation this election cycle. "Stay calm, and be judicious about what you believe and share online," Warner said.







Some Trump supporters were stranded for hours after Georgia rally in latest snafu Following Trump's rally in Rome, Georgia, Sunday night, crowds of people waited 90 minutes or more to get back to their vehicles from the rally site. Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars: pic.twitter.com/rx34hXSR2U — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020 It was the latest episode of a chaotic post-airport rally scene, after a rally last week in Omaha saw supporters wait hours in the cold for buses while after a subsequent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, groups of supporters opted to walk rather than wait for limited bus service to return to their cars. These regional airports have limited access to major thruways, which can make transportation after a large rally difficult.







Almost 94 million Americans have cast early votes — nearly doubling the total from 2016 As the U.S. enters the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day, almost 94 million Americans have already cast votes — nearly doubling the 50 million who did so in 2016. As of 8 a.m. on the East Coast, more than 93,800,000 voters have so far cast early ballots, according to data from the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, a Democratic political data firm. The Decision Desk projects that number could approach 100 million by Tuesday. With about 94 million votes already cast, the early vote total in 2020 represents about 69 percent of the total vote cast in all of 2016, when about 136.5 million ballots were counted. Continue reading on NBCNews.com.







Alabama Walmart boards up windows in preparation for election night This photo shows a boarded-up Walmart in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. When asked why the store was doing this, an employee responded by saying they were preparing for the day after the election. The company has recently overturned its policy and will not remove guns and ammo for sale from select stores. The policy was originally in place over concerns of civil unrest but later determined to be "isolated civil unrest." Photo courtesy of Beth Shelburne in Birmingham. Neighborhood Walmart boarded up. Husband asked why & employee said they are preparing for election day. This is America. #ElectionDay #2020Elections pic.twitter.com/bshelburne) November 1, 2020







Florida's Miami-Dade County hits over 1 million early votes The Miami-Dade Elections Department reports over 1 million voters have already cast their ballots as of yesterday, state data shows. This is the first time the county hit over 1 million votes before Election Day. A Miami-Dade Elections Department spokesperson told NBC News this accounts for 64 percent of all registered voters in the county. The votes include in person-early votes and mail-in ballots. Miami-Dade county has an estimated population of over 2.5 million, per U.S. Census data. Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016.







U.S. vote to shape how world warms as climate pact exit looms What happens on Election Day will to some degree determine how much more hot and nasty the world's climate will likely get, experts say. The day after the election, the United States formally leaves the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change. A year ago, President Donald Trump's administration notified the United Nations that America would exit the climate agreement. And because of technicalities in the international pact, Nov. 4 is the earliest a country can withdraw. The U.S., the world's second-biggest carbon polluter, will be the first country to quit the 189-nation agreement, which has countries make voluntary, ever-tighter goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases. The only mandatory parts of the agreement cover tracking and reporting of carbon pollution, say U.S. officials who were part of the Paris negotiations. Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged, if elected president, to put the country immediately back in the Paris agreement, which doesn't require congressional approval. Read the full story here.







FIRST READ: Biden leads Trump, but it's much closer in battleground states Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park on Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik / AP There are three major findings in our final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll for the 2020 election. One, Trump versus Biden has been a remarkably stable race. (Our July 2019 poll had the contest Biden 51 percent, Trump 42 percent among registered voters; the poll yesterday showed it Biden 52 percent, Trump 42 percent.) Two, the overall fundamentals are difficult if you're an incumbent president. (Trump's job rating is in the mid-40s and his approval for handling the coronavirus is lower than that.) And three, the race is tighter in the key battlegrounds. In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters. Get more of First Read.






