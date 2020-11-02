SEE NEW POSTS

Social media’s new rules are designed for cooler heads to prevail For many Americans, the election results will play out on social media. And this year, tech companies have new rules designed to avoid a repeat of 2016 when their sites were called a “wild, wild West” for politics. First, there will be a quiet period for political ads. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google plan to halt all political ads after the polls close Tuesday, so candidates and activist groups won’t be able to buy their way into people’s feeds and encourage unrest while votes are counted. It could last for days or weeks, depending on what happens. Labels will be everywhere. On Facebook and Twitter, if a candidate claims victory before the news media declares a winner, their posts will get a label. On Twitter the rule applies broadly to everyone, so Twitter may label an election call by any user unless the race has been “authoritatively called” by at least two national news outlets.Other election-related posts may get labels or fact-checks if they include misleading information. Results from the traditional news media will be king. Though social media is usually about giving everyone equal voices, the tech companies will rely on and promote the voting data coming in from traditional news organizations such as wire services or television networks. YouTube and Google have partnered with The Associated Press, Facebook has partnered with Reuters, and Twitter will rely on big national news organizations. And some content may be taken down, the tech companies say. Twitter, for example, says it may remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in the outcomes. “This election is not going to be business as usual,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post in September where he outlined several goals, including “reduce the chances of violence and unrest.” Share this -







That time you told a presidential candidate your wife was pregnant before your parents knew #MyElectionMoment is when I accidentally told @PeteButtigieg and a bus full of reporters that my wife was pregnant before my parents because @Lis_Smith announced I had imprt life news and I thought she found out, but actually she meant I tried a type of beverage for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/zaquoVoTtY — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 2, 2020 Share this -







Final NBC/Marist state polls show close races in Pennsylvania and Arizona Democrat Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Trump in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania, while the two candidates are tied in Arizona, according to the final NBC News/Marist state polls of the 2020 presidential election. In Pennsylvania, which Trump won four years ago, Biden is ahead by 5 points among likely voters, 51 percent to 46 percent, although that advantage is within that poll’s margin of error; a combined 3 percent say they’re undecided or are voting for someone else. That’s down from Biden’s 9-point lead in the state in September’s NBC/Marist poll of the state. Biden’s current 5-point edge in Pennsylvania is consistent with other recent high-quality public polls of the state, which show the former Democratic vice president ahead in the mid-single digits. Read more here. Share this -







Some media locked out as 127K 'drive-thru' ballots debated A federal judge is hearing arguments in a suit to throw out more than 127,000 ballots because they were cast in drive-thru voting booths in Harris County, Texas. Harris, the third most populous county in the country, set up drive-thru voting booths to accommodate voters during the pandemic. The Texas Supreme Court denied multiple attempts to toss the voting method in recent weeks, before the same group of Texas Republicans brought the issue to federal court last week, arguing that the county’s decision to offer drive-thru voting to all voters violates the legislature’s authority over elections and equal protection clauses because other counties did not implement drive-thru voting. An emergency hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. CST, but much of the media is in the dark for now: social distancing requirements kept reporters out of the courtroom and a dial-in line set up for press disconnected reporters off just as the hearing was set to begin. A Houston Chronicle reporter said he was later allowed in the courtroom, but others remain outside. Longtime GOP lawyer Ben Ginsberg and former Texas House Speaker filed an amicus opposing a GOP suit to toss 127K drive-thru ballots in Texas, arguing it violates federal law.



Concludes by noting this is same argument Ginsberg and Amy Coney Barrett used in 2000 recount pic.twitter.com/ANDRe6Vsy0 — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) November 2, 2020 Democrats and national voting rights advocates quickly moved to defend the ballots this weekend, but there’s also been some high profile Republican opposition to the suit. Share this -







Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign's final days Supporters cheer as Joe Biden speaks during a "Souls to the Polls" event at Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia on Sunday. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images Joe Biden was spending the final days of the presidential campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person during a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities, betting that a strong turnout will boost his chances in states that could decide the election. Biden was in Philadelphia on Sunday, the largest city in what is emerging as the most hotly contested battleground in the closing 48 hours of the campaign. He participated in a “souls to the polls” event that is part of a nationwide effort to organize Black churchgoers to vote. “Every single day we’re seeing race-based disparities in every aspect of this virus,” Biden said at the drive-in event, shouting to be heard over the blaring car horns. He declared that Trump’s handling of Covid-19 was “almost criminal” and that the pandemic was a “mass casualty event in the Black community.” Read more here. Share this -







How Trump's latest approval poll numbers compare to recent presidents at this point in their presidency The story of President Donald Trump's approval poll numbers is the story of consistency. Trump's approval rating has hovered within the same nine-point range (upper: 47 percent in the Oct. 14-17, 2018 and February 14-17, 2020, polls; lower: 38 percent in Oct. 23-26, 2017) since his inauguration in January 2017. According to the October 29-31 NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll, Trump's most-recent poll comes in at 45 percent job approval. At this point in their presidencies, Barack Obama and George W. Bush were at 49 percent and Bill Clinton was at 56 percent. See the full numbers on presidential approval ratings. Share this -







Lester Holt nostalgically tweets on 2000 election tension as results came in Seems like just yesterday we were covering the 2000 presidential election, right @NorahODonnell? #MyElectionMoment



See you all tomorrow for special coverage of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/zFF3T1Nvqs — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) November 2, 2020 Share this -







Justice Department announces monitoring plans ahead of the general election The Justice Department on Monday announced plans to monitor voting rights on Election Day, a common practice for the agency to ensure there are no civil rights violations. “Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division. The department will be taking complaints from voters nationwide on possible violations of voting rights law. On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division will be sending officials to 44 jurisdictions across 18 states. This year, the majority of personnel will be in Michigan, with seven officials there, followed by Florida with six and Massachusetts with five. Share this -







Top Democrat on Senate Intelligence Committee issues election security warning Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned on Monday of potential election interference by foreign agents. It may take awhile for the results to come in. That period of time is especially vulnerable to attack by foreign countries seeking to spread disinformation and undermine the legitimacy of our electoral process. Stay calm, and be judicious about what you believe and share online. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 2, 2020 Warner is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and receives the high-level briefings. He urged Americans to verify election "rumors" with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website, which created a taskforce to deal with election interference, foreign and domestic. Warner closed the tweet with the hashtag #Protect2020, which was created as part of the agency's efforts to combat misinformation this election cycle. "Stay calm, and be judicious about what you believe and share online," Warner said. Share this -







Some Trump supporters were stranded for hours after Georgia rally in latest snafu Following Trump's rally in Rome, Georgia, Sunday night, crowds of people waited 90 minutes or more to get back to their vehicles from the rally site. Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars: pic.twitter.com/rx34hXSR2U — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020 It was the latest episode of a chaotic post-airport rally scene, after a rally last week in Omaha saw supporters wait hours in the cold for buses while after a subsequent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, groups of supporters opted to walk rather than wait for limited bus service to return to their cars. These regional airports have limited access to major thruways, which can make transportation after a large rally difficult. Share this -





