SEE NEW POSTS

'Boom Boom' Mitchell #MyElectionMoment: drowning in balloons at the RNC in 2008!

In the anchor booth, Tom Brokaw and Tim Russert called me “Boom Boom Mitchell!” Memories!



See you tomorrow at 7pm on @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/QURJ3uwHu3 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 2, 2020 Share this -







Citing Texas' battleground status, DNC Chair Tom Perez rallies for Latino votes SAN ANTONIO — Early in the election cycle, as Democrats were still narrowing their choices for a presidential nominee, Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez proclaimed that Texas was a battleground. Few wanted to believe him then, but in the days before Election Day, he was making final get-out-the-vote rounds in South Texas, the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, its neighbor Williamson County and North Texas. Polls have been confirming Perez's early declaration that Texas is in play, generating high anticipation of Democratic upsets up and down the ballot. But there is some caution, because Republicans have controlled the state for decades, and Jimmy Carter in 1976 was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win. Perez said he was willing to declare Texas a battleground state so early because a big part of Democratic success in 2018 was the high Latino turnout nationally, with 800,000 more Latinos voting in Texas in the midterm elections than in 2016. Read more here. Share this -







Trump bought up YouTube’s homepage. Biden responded with 200 other sites. There’s nothing quite like YouTube’s homepage for a big advertiser. It’s among the most visited websites in the country, and an advertiser can buy up the whole thing. That made the homepage appealing to President Trump. His reelection campaign long ago purchased the prime position on YouTube for the final days of the race, meaning that on Monday all YouTube visitors in the U.S. were being shown Trump ads on its homepage. But Joe Biden’s campaign, in between appearances in swing states, cobbled together a possible rival for the YouTube spot: ad buys on the front pages of hundreds of other websites, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and People magazine. Megan Clasen, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said the campaign had more than 200 “takeovers” of digital publications Monday. (In the world of digital marketing, it’s what might be called a premium ad play, as opposed to social media.) “With less than 24 hours left, there’s only so many chances to reach voters,” Clasen said on Twitter. She said the “high impact digital placements” were one more opportunity to get Biden’s message in front of people before they cast votes Tuesday. Share this -







On election eve, this country is just unbelievably stressed out Workers add protective wood boards to the glass walls of a Wells Fargo bank near the White House on on Oct. 28, 2020. Businesses are preparing for possible demonstrations following next week's presidential election. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images The White House has been fortified, the National Guard called out and gun sales are surging. On the eve of a momentous election, a deeply divided nation is on the edge as it plunges deeper into a pandemic and unemployment rages while the country holds its breath in anticipation of what some fear could be a potential breakdown in law and order or democracy depending on what happens Tuesday. Downtown Washington felt like a city preparing for a siege Monday as the normally bustling streets of the capital were turned into a plywood ghost town of boarded-up storefronts and windswept sidewalks. "We do not advise parking or driving downtown," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference last week. Read the story. Share this -







Biden makes impromptu stop with Lady Gaga at University of Pittsburgh Joe Biden stands with Lady Gaga at Schenley Plaza on Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Andrew Harnik / AP Biden made an impromptu stop at the University of Pittsburgh campus with surprise guest — Lady Gaga. The former vice president joined the artist in surprising student organizers on his way to a drive-in rally in Pittsburg Wednesday evening. .@LadyGaga & @JoeBiden surprise students at University of Pittsburg ahead of their joint drive-in rally tonight. Biden joked that Gaga will deliver remarks while he sings as students cheered and held “We’re Gaga for Joe & Kamala” signs pic.twitter.com/QCv9l2ljzH — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 2, 2020 Students were holding “We’re Gaga for Joe and Kamala” signs. Lady Gaga is set to perform at Biden's final campaign event in Pennsylvania this evening. Lady Gaga responded to a Trump campaign statement that referred to the artist as an "anti-fracking activist" on Sunday. Trump tweeted about Lady Gaga and repeatedly mentioned at his events that he has a story on her. Share this -







5 p.m. update: Nearly 97 million have voted early As the United States enters the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day, almost 97 million Americans have already cast their votes — nearly doubling the 50 million who did so in 2016. As of 5 p.m. on the East Coast, more than 96,900,000 voters have so far cast early ballots, according to data from the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, a Democratic political data firm. The Decision Desk projects that number could approach 100 million by Tuesday. With about 97 million votes already cast, the early vote total in 2020 represents roughly 71 percent of the total vote cast in all of 2016, when approximately 136.5 million ballots were counted. Read more here. Share this -







South Carolina Board of Election says 1.3 million people voted early in SC The South Carolina Board of Election says 1.3 million people have voted early in South Carolina as of 12 p.m. Monday either by mail or in person. This blows past the 2016 numbers where just 517,000 people voted early. The South Carolina legislature expanded early absentee voting this year because of Covid-19. The popularity of early voting can be seen in long lines over the weekend. Early in-person voting ends at 5 p.m. ET on Monday. Share this -







Top former RNC official announces he voted for Biden A top former RNC official announced on Monday that he is voting for Joe Biden. Ryan Mahoney, a former RNC communications director, tweeted a photo of his ballot. Proud to vote country over party



Proud to vote for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/jK0DKaeI52 — Ryan Mahoney (@rcmahoney) November 2, 2020 Mahoney said he was "proud to vote country over party" and "proud to vote" for Joe Biden. Mahoney served as communications director during the 2018 midterms after working for the Committee in 2016, 2014, and 2012. Share this -





