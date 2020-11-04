As America counts its votes, world hedges its bets

LONDON — Millions around the world had their eyes glued to the election drama playing out in America on Wednesday, with allies stressing that no matter the winner, their relationships with the United States remained strong.

The election made headlines throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In Britain, the vote garnered almost as much excitement and media coverage as the country's own votes have in past years.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab struck a diplomatic tone, telling Sky News that the United KIngdom's relationship with the U.S. was in "great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election."

In Germany, where President Trump is deeply unpopular, German lawmaker and the leader of Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on German broadcaster ZDF that the German-American friendship had been "put to a tough test" in the past four years.

The election has also drawn significant interest in Japan. A former ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News that Tokyo’s close relationship with Washington wasn't dependent on its leader.

"If Mr. Biden comes in or Mr. Trump is re-elected, we're ready to dance with the new president," Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki said.

