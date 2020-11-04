Wednesday morning arrived without a clear winner in Tuesday's presidential election with millions of votes left to be counted.
President Donald Trump was projected to win several battleground states while Democratic nominee Joe Biden sustained an overall Electoral College lead.
Meanwhile, Democrats held onto the House, NBC News projects, though their path to taking the Senate narrowed significantly after Republican incumbents fended off challengers in several high-profile races.
Stories we're following:
—Here’s why we still don’t know who won the presidency
—With nine states still counting millions of votes, Trump falsely claims he won
—Full results from Election Night
Live Blog
Pa. Gov. Wolf blasts GOP for calling on state's secretary of state to resign over ballot counting
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf blasted GOP leaders in his state for calling on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign Tuesday because of how the state has handled the counting of ballots.
"This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections and our votes. Our election officials are working diligently to make sure every vote is counted and everyone's voice is heard. Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are," Wolf said in a statement.
He added that he supports Boockvar and all local election officials "who are working hard to deliver timely, accurate results and ensure that everyone's vote is counted and protected."
Boockvar said Tuesday night that she had no intent to resign and said that the Republican leaders "should be the ones to resign for not having allowed Pennsylvania to start pre canvassing ballots early as 46 other states across the country have done. We would be getting results a lot sooner if they had.”
The race is still too early to call, according to NBC News.
Polarization of U.S. politics concerns world's lawmakersNov. 4, 202001:50
Nevada done counting until Thursday morning
As America counts its votes, world hedges its bets
LONDON — Millions around the world had their eyes glued to the election drama playing out in America on Wednesday, with allies stressing that no matter the winner, their relationships with the United States remained strong.
The election made headlines throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
In Britain, the vote garnered almost as much excitement and media coverage as the country's own votes have in past years.
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab struck a diplomatic tone, telling Sky News that the United KIngdom's relationship with the U.S. was in "great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election."
In Germany, where President Trump is deeply unpopular, German lawmaker and the leader of Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on German broadcaster ZDF that the German-American friendship had been "put to a tough test" in the past four years.
The election has also drawn significant interest in Japan. A former ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News that Tokyo’s close relationship with Washington wasn't dependent on its leader.
"If Mr. Biden comes in or Mr. Trump is re-elected, we're ready to dance with the new president," Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki said.