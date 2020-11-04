SEE NEW POSTS

Trump campaign argues he has a path to victory Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien argued on a call with reporters Wednesday morning that the president could pull off wins in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia and said he thought Wisconsin was headed for "recount territory." NBC News has not yet projected a winner in any of these states. Stepien also continued to push a false narrative that Democrats were attempting "to count late ballots," an attack that the president has used to cast unfounded doubt on the legitimacy of a Biden win. "If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win," Stepien said.







Florida votes to raise state's minimum wage to $15 an hour Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their ballots on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News Florida voted Tuesday to gradually hike the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, joining a growing list of states and municipalities in taking the step. The 2020 election ballot initiative garnered the 60 percent support needed to pass, according to The Associated Press. Florida becomes the eighth state to approve a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and the second-most populous to do so. The measure would increase the state's current $8.56-an-hour pay floor to $10 next year. For every year after that, the minimum wage would rise by $1 an hour until it hits $15 in 2026. Read the story here.







The day after: Counting ballots in Michigan Election workers count absentee ballots Wednesday in Detroit. Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images







Ritchie Torres becomes first gay Afro Latino elected to Congress Ritchie Torres has won his House race for New York's 15th Congressional District, making him the first gay Afro Latino person elected to Congress. Torres was all but certain to win in his deep-blue House district. He defeated Republican Patrick Delices, a former professor of Caribbean studies at Hunter College. Ritchie Torres in the Bronx on Tuesday. Adam Hunger / AP He fills a seat left by Rep. Jose Serrano, a 16-term Democrat who said last year that he would not run for re-election. "Tonight we made history," Torres tweeted Tuesday night, calling it "the honor of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who risked their lives so that New York City could live" during the pandemic. Torres could be joined by Mondaire Jones, who's currently ahead in his race for New York's 17th Congressional District, as the first gay Black members of Congress. Read more here.







Wall Street rises at opening bell as investors brace for long wait to determine election outcome Wall Street rose Wednesday morning as investors braced for a lengthy wait to determine the winner of the presidential election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by around 230 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 trading higher by around 1.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by around 2.6 percent as investors sought out safer havens in a sector that has performed well under stay-at-home orders. Shares in tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet were all up more than 2 percent Wednesday morning. Traders prepared to face the two outcomes they had most feared in the run-up to the election — a contested result, or no Senate majority but a win by former Vice President Joe Biden. Some of the biggest swings in the last 24 hours came overnight, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had won the election. Neither NBC News nor any other major news organization has declared a winner. Read the story here.







First Read: Win or lose, Trump and his politics look like they're here to stay WASHINGTON — Whether or not President Trump ultimately wins or loses — and the remaining vote appears to be strong for Joe Biden — Trumpism looks like it's here to stay. Democrats were hoping for a repudiation of Trump; that a GOP loss so big would force Republicans to the negotiating table, to try to compete for votes in urban/suburban America, and to dial down the scorched-earth politics over the last few years. Instead, even if Trump doesn't win, he might have helped the GOP keep its Senate majority and pick up House seats when Republicans looked destined to lose them. Bottom line: Even if he's voted out of office — as we continue to count the votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Trump and his brand of politics aren't leaving the political scene. Read more here.







Reading the fine print on how mail-in ballots are counted in Pennsylvania As election officials continue to count ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where the presidential race is too early to call, it's important to consider the fine print as far as how mail-in ballots are considered. It's not completely correct to say that ballots will be counted as long as they are received by Friday at 5 p.m. ET and postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots did not necessarily need to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3, but they can't show any indication that they were sent after then. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in its ruling: "Ballots mailed by voters via the United States Postal Service and postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020, shall be counted if they are otherwise valid and received by the county boards of election on or before 5:00 p.m. on November 6, 2020; ballots received within this period that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing, or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."






