Partisan observers fuel tension as Detroit election workers tally absentee ballots DETROIT — As the nation anxiously awaits the final vote tally in Michigan, the state's political attention is turning to a massive convention center basement in downtown Detroit. Hundreds of election workers have been working in shifts here since Monday to process an unprecedented flood of absentee ballots in Detroit that will be crucial to determining whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden won this battleground state, and whether Democrat Gary Peters has held onto his seat in the Senate. Both political parties are here in large numbers, with scores of partisan observers representing major political parties as well as organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and the Election Integrity Fund, an organization affiliated with the conservative Thomas More Society that sued the state over the summer over its absentee ballot procedures. Hundreds of Detroit election workers, seated, process absentee ballots Wednesday in the basement of Detroit's TCF Convention center while partisan observers, standing, look on. Erin Einhorn / NBC News The counting process has mostly been peaceful but poll challengers say they've seen some tense exchanges. "There's been some aggressive conduct and sharp disputes," Democratic challenger Ralph Simpson, a Detroit lawyer and political activist, said. "Things like 'show me the ballots,' and 'should those be counted?'" But ballot counting has continued.







Michigan secretary of state says major cities to complete count within hours Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday she expects for the remaining, uncounted vote in places such as Detroit, Flint, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids to come in later in the day. The country will have a "much better picture [of Michigan] by the end of today," she told reporters at news conference. Benson said the reason the count has been lengthy is because election workers are tasked with confirming the validity of every ballot. Tens of thousands, she added, remain outstanding. "You all can trust the results as an accurate reflection as a will of the people," she said. As it stands, Biden holds a more than 30,000 vote advantage over Trump in the Wolverine State as he seeks to flip the state Trump carried in 2016. Much of the remaining vote in Michigan comes from areas that lean Democratic, like Detroit. Michigan secretary of state assures vote will be 'accurate reflection of the will of the people' Nov. 4, 2020 02:55







NBC News Exit Poll: In Maine, Biden wins solid support from liberals, women and voters 65 and older Joe Biden is projected to win Maine with strong backing from groups including women, college graduates and voters 65 and older, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Support for Biden in Maine was, not surprisingly, strongest from liberals — 94 percent of them went for Biden, and they comprise 3 in 10 voters in Maine. In addition, 61 percent of moderates and 57 percent of independents also voted for Biden. Sixty-four percent of women cast ballots for Biden as did 69 percent of college graduates and 63 percent of voters 65 and older.







Vote Watch: Twitter takes action on multiple Trump tweets Twitter is taking quick action on the president's tweets calling into question the legitimacy of the election. The social media platform labeled two of Trump's tweets Wednesday morning with warnings that their claims regarding continuing vote counts were potentially misleading about the election, following a similar action taken in the early morning hours. In one tweet, which Twitter also restricted from comments, likes and retweets, Trump baselessly claimed his advantage in states led by Democrats "started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted." Another used a manipulated or misleading screenshot of a map from an elections results reporting outlet to suggest that 100 percent of a new count of votes in Michigan went to Biden. That did not happen. "As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on Tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly," Twitter spokesperson Nicholas Pacilio said in a statement. "Our teams continue to monitor Tweets that attempt to spread misleading information about voting, accounts engaged in spammy behavior, and Tweets that make premature or inaccurate claims about election results. Our teams remain vigilant and will continue working to protect the integrity of the election conversation on Twitter." Twitter's actions follow several steps from election night in which it labeled and limited engagement on a tweet from Trump claiming Democrats were trying to "steal the election." Facebook took similar steps to label identical posts on its platform.







Biden wins Maine, NBC News projects Biden picked up three of the state's four Electoral College votes Wednesday afternoon as key states continued counting ballots. NBC News has not allocated the remaining Electoral College vote. No winner in the presidential contest has been declared.







Pa. officials urge patience with 50 percent of mail-in ballots counted Pennsylvania officials urged patience at a press conference Wednesday morning as counties continued to tally mail-in ballots, saying again that they had expected for the count to be a slow process. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he's confident that all votes will be counted fully and accurately. "I will do everything within my power to ensure that the results are fair and that every vote is counted. Pennsylvania will have a fair election," he said, adding that it would be "free of outside influences. We all will vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania." Wolf added, "We may not know the results even today." Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that they expect to receive 2.5 to 3 million mail-in ballots — 10 times the number of mail-in ballots cast in 2016. Only 50 percent have been counted as of Wednesday morning, she said, saying millions more were still left to be tallied. Boockvar said to expect "a lot of updates" throughout the day. Pennsylvania governor says votes still being counted, may not know results today Nov. 4, 2020 02:18







Trump's Florida victory powered in part by Miami overperformance WASHINGTON — A huge story early last night was Joe Biden's swing-and-a-miss in Miami-Dade County, Florida — which he appears to have won by only about 7 points compared with Hillary Clinton's 30-point romp four years ago. That collapse was enough to negate Biden's improvement over Clinton in other swing counties such as Pinellas and Seminole. President Donald Trump's supporters wave flags in Miami on Election Day. Sam Navarro / for NBC News But there's another wrinkle: While Biden lost big, it wasn't because he missed Democrats' mark in the state dramatically when it comes to votes. At this hour, Biden has received about 617,000 votes in the county. That's not too far below Clinton's 624,000. The difference? President Trump piled nearly 200,000 additional votes onto his 2016 tally. In 2016, Trump got about 334,000 votes in the county. That's compared with 532,000 to date this cycle.







Trump campaign argues he has a path to victory Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien argued on a call with reporters Wednesday morning that the president could pull off wins in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia and said he thought Wisconsin was headed for "recount territory." NBC News has not yet projected a winner in any of these states. Stepien also continued to push a false narrative that Democrats were attempting "to count late ballots," an attack that the president has used to cast unfounded doubt on the legitimacy of a Biden win. "If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win," Stepien said.







Florida votes to raise state's minimum wage to $15 an hour Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their ballots on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News Florida voted Tuesday to gradually hike the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, joining a growing list of states and municipalities in taking the step. The 2020 election ballot initiative garnered the 60 percent support needed to pass, according to The Associated Press. Florida becomes the eighth state to approve a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and the second-most populous to do so. The measure would increase the state's current $8.56-an-hour pay floor to $10 next year. For every year after that, the minimum wage would rise by $1 an hour until it hits $15 in 2026. Read the story here.