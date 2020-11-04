SEE NEW POSTS

Despite inconclusive election, Wall Street ends the day on a high note Wall Street soared Wednesday amid an inconclusive presidential election, recording some of its biggest gains since April as investors bought up "security blanket" stocks such as tech and Treasury notes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by more than 800 points at its session high, before closing the day with a gain of around 370 points. The S&P 500 ended the day higher by around 2.2 percent, logging its best performance since June, and the Nasdaq closed the day up 3.8 percent. With no sure path toward a "blue wave" controlling both chambers, investors were mostly trading on the belief that a more equal balance of power would prevent any overly progressive changes and would return more moderate legislation on the economy and taxes. Read the story here. Share this -







Amid shrinking odds of victory, Trump campaign plans legal battle President Trump is being encouraged by aides and advisers in his determination not to give up on his shrinking odds of victory, with those in his orbit pushing a range of allegations about voting irregularities as they hold out hope that the count somehow shifts in his favor. Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead. Aides plan to make sure Trump is very visible in the days ahead performing presidential duties while his campaign tries to challenge results on multiple fronts. If Joe Biden’s leads in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada hold, he will have enough Electoral College votes to win regardless of the outcomes in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the contests also remained close. Read more here. Share this -







Chaos erupts in Detroit after Republican poll challengers demand an end to vote count DETROIT — Things are getting tense in the TCF Center after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to stop vote counting until it receives greater access to the counting sites. Around 2:30 p.m. ET, a large group of Republican poll challengers arrived at the door of the massive basement room where Detroit election workers are processing the small number of absentee and military ballots that still need to be counted and were angry to learn they would not be allowed inside due to capacity issues. Detroit sees 'mob like scene' of poll watchers outside vote counting facility Nov. 4, 2020 03:49 Sharon Dolente, the voting rights strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, estimated that both parties have more than 100 poll challengers in the room. Dozens of people outside the counting room began to bang on the windows, shouting, "stop the count." A group of poll challengers on the convention center floor also started clapping and chanting, demanding that the vote be stopped. Election challengers look through the doors of the central counting board in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio / AP Still, the city continued to count ballots. Share this -







Nevada election officials to announce updated results Wednesday Nevada state election officials say they will announce updated results Wednesday, earlier than previously stated. In the wee hours on Tuesday, the Nevada secretary of state’s elections division tweeted that further results would not be announced till 9 a.m. Thursday. “But we now recognize there is a lot of national and statewide interest in the results, and we are going to release updates as they come in,” secretary of state spokeswoman Jennifer Russell told NBC News. She did not give a specific time for announcing the updated results. Russell said state election officials originally decided not to release further election results till Thursday because they did not want to disrupt county elections offices while they were still tabulating ballots. Nevada lawmakers passed a bill over the summer to provide for a mostly mail-in vote amid Covid-19 concerns, allowing mailed ballots to be counted so long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by officials within a week of the election. In Nevada, election results are required to be certified and reported by Nov. 16. “There are still a great deal of mail-in ballots that are being counted, processed and that are still coming in,” Russell said. Share this -







With election results in flux, progressive groups mobilize for 'National Day of Solidarity' Feeling optimistic about Joe Biden's prospects in the presidential race, a massive coalition of progressive groups is planning a "National Day of Solidarity" on Saturday. The coordinated effort will span 40 states across the country and will include more than 70 events beginning midday. "We're going to see the leaders of 230 people-powered organizations across the country coming together, lifting up our voices" Angela Peoples, director of the umbrella group Democracy Defense Coalition, told NBC News exclusively in an interview. The purpose is to celebrate record high ballot counts nationwide while "making sure that every vote is counted, and that the voices of the people is what won out on the day," she explained. Ahead of Tuesday's election, the groups mapped out multiple ways to mobilize progressives after Nov. 3, regardless of the outcome that was expected to be unpredictable. In materials sent to organizers of faith, labor, women, environmental and social justice groups, the coalition explained that "sustained and coordinated action" is the best way to help ensure long term support for progressives. Saturday's actions are encouraged to respect local Covid-19 safety protocols and will include everything from rallies and demonstrations to live music and artistic expressions. Read more here. Share this -







Trump wins one Electoral College vote in Maine, NBC News projects Trump wins one Electoral College vote in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, NBC News projects. The district — which encompasses nearly all of the state outside the Portland and Augusta metro areas — is receiving outsize attention due to the higher-than-usual possibility the race could end in a 269-269 electoral vote tie. Maine awards two of its four Electoral College votes to the statewide winner, but allows two of its congressional districts to award one vote each to the winner in each of the districts. Democrats carried Maine's 2nd District in every election since 1992 before Trump flipped it red in 2016 by seizing on its rural, union-heavy makeup the way he did in many states across the Upper Midwest. Share this -







Arizona's Maricopa County has 605,000 uncounted ballots, some results released tonight Data from Arizona's Maricopa County shows that there are still about 605,000 uncounted ballots, and results for a bulk of them are expected to come out in two batches starting around 9 p.m. ET, which is 7 p.m. local time. It's unclear when other counties in Arizona will report their latest figures. NBC News says that the presidential race in Arizona is too close to call. Share this -







Some Republicans break with Trump, say take time to count all the votes WASHINGTON — Some Republicans are not falling in line behind President Donald Trump's attempts to falsely declare victory and seek to halt some vote counting in the presidential race, with several GOP leaders expressing rare public rebukes of the president. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a Trump ally who usually avoids criticizing the president in public, told reporters Wednesday that "claiming you've won the election is different from finishing the counting." With millions of votes still uncounted, Trump in a 2:35 a.m. Wednesday speech at the White House baselessly claimed he had defeated Democrat Joe Biden and alleged "major fraud on our nation" as election officials work through a massive surge in mail-in ballots, which they had long warned would take extra time to count. The president called for a halt in "all voting." Trump's campaign amplified their boss's erroneous claims in public statements and threats of lawsuits, which Biden's team dismissed as meritless, insisting even the conservative-leaning Supreme Court would not give them any consideration. But the more surprising rebukes came from members of Trump's own party. Read more here. Share this -





