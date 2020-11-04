SEE NEW POSTS

Postal Service says it delivered ballots on time amid concern over untracked votes A federal judge blasted the Postal Service on Wednesday because it did not follow his order to sweep mail-sorting facilities for undelivered ballots by Tuesday afternoon. That led to a hearing Wednesday at which government attorneys were asked to explain why they did not start inspecting Postal Service facilities in 12 key regions at 3 p.m. ET on Election Day, as U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of Washington, D.C., had ordered. "It just leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth for the clock to run out, game's over and then we find out that there was not compliance with a very important court order," Sullivan said during the hearing. Joseph Borson, a Justice Department attorney representing the Postal Service, said agency officials told him after Sullivan issued the order Tuesday that there was not enough time to comply with it. Postal Service agents were not in a position to sweep facilities across the United States, although they had conducted inspections of all 220 facilities earlier in the day. "I wish we knew that earlier, so we could convey that," said Borson, who said the Postal Service had conducted sweeps throughout the day, which began at 7 a.m. ET on Election Day and continued until evening. Only 13 undelivered ballots were found, all in Pennsylvania, and they were immediately delivered to local boards of elections before Tuesday's count. Click here to read the full story.







Fact check: Trump says he can claim Electoral College votes The president tweeted Wednesday that he had "claimed" the Electoral College votes of three of the six states still counting ballots and would claim a fourth, too, due to fraud. "We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won't allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,....." he wrote in a pair of tweets, which Twitter has flagged for containing unproven information. ".....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" This is all false. The president cannot claim Electoral College votes; they are awarded by states, based on the results of elections. While Trump is leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, NBC News has characterized the races as either "too early" or "to close to call" because there are many outstanding ballots still being counted. His leads in Georgia and North Carolina are narrow, too. Pennsylvania does allow election observers; a state judge rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit making this same claim earlier Wednesday, after determining that election officials were following the law. And finally, there's been no evidence of "secretly dumped" ballots in Michigan. NBC News has projected that Joe Biden will win the state.







'Count Every Vote' rallies in Philadelphia and New York People hold a "Count Every Vote" banner during a rally at the New York Public Library the day after Election Day. Jeenah Moon / Reuters A "Count Every Vote" rally in Philadelphia where votes are still being tallied. Spencer Platt / Getty Images







Biden campaign says calls for Wisconsin recount 'pathetic' The Biden campaign called the Trump camp's demands for a recount in Wisconsin "pathetic." Biden's team called out the contradiction of the Trump camp wanting a recount when their original plea was to stop the count. "Plain and simple, Donald Trump has lost Wisconsin, is losing Michigan and he is losing the presidency," Biden's Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates says. In his full statement, Bates points out that Trump won Wisconsin by roughly the same amount of votes in 2016 and noted lawyers are standing by if the president wants to push forward with a call for a recount.







MAP: See the states where marijuana is legal Voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota approved ballot measures Tuesday that would legalize recreational marijuana. Mississippi approved the use of medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions. Nationwide, 15 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 34 states and two more territories allow medical marijuana. See which states allow marijuana for medical and/or recreational use. Nationwide, 15 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 34 states and two territories allow medical marijuana https://t.co/kWRrc7LGMo pic.twitter.com/sHMECGsNmD — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) November 4, 2020







NBC News Exit Poll: College grads and older voters swing Michigan for Biden in projected win President Trump won the votes of seniors and white college graduates in Michigan four years ago, but Joe Biden was able to swing both groups into his column to cobble together a narrow projected victory this year. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Biden won voters 65 and older by 54 percent to 46 percent, reversing Trump's 4-point win in 2016. Biden also won white college graduates, by 52 percent to 46 percent, a group that Trump won by 8 points four years ago. In addition, Biden won the union vote by 15 points (56 percent to 41 percent), similar to Hillary Clinton's 13-point margin in the last election. Union households, though, are a dwindling share of the electorate in Michigan (22 percent, down from 28 percent in 2016). And Biden saw strong support among Black voters (89 percent) and voters under age 30 (56 percent).







North Carolina won't be making updates to its vote total for more than a week It's unlikely Americans will know the full electoral picture in North Carolina for another eight days, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said Wednesday. Trump currently holds a lead of less than 80,000 votes over Biden in the state, which NBC projects is still too close to call. NBC News estimates that about 300,000 votes are left to be tallied, but counting in North Carolina has not resumed during the day Wednesday following Election Day. The final count is delayed because the vast majority of county boards of elections won't start counting the absentee and provisional ballots until Nov. 12 — so totals won't be updated for more than one week.







