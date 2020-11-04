LIVE COVERAGE

Election 2020 live results: Trump, Biden compete for swing states

Watch live presidential election results as ballots are counted in key swing states for President Trump and Joe Biden.

The United States remained in electoral purgatory on Wednesday afternoon as officials scrambled to count the millions of votes still outstanding after Tuesday's presidential election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden sustained an overall Electoral College lead after being projected as the winner in key Midwestern battlegrounds Wisconsin and Michigan. President Donald Trump vowed to take legal action in both states, as well as in Pennsylvania, where over 1 million ballots remained uncounted.

1h ago / 6:33 AM UTC

Count the vote protests held across U.S.

Nov. 5, 202002:03

Gadi Schwartz

2h ago / 6:12 AM UTC

Protests grow outside Maricopa Election Center

A protest outside of the Maricopa County Election Center grew larger and louder late Wednesday, ahead of an expected release of new vote results in the close Arizona presidential and senate races.

Approximately 300 people were gathered outside the center, carrying flags and signs and chanting that the vote had been stolen from Trump.

Some vote center workers and members of the media were escorted to their vehicles for their safety, officials said.

Steve Kornacki

2h ago / 5:48 AM UTC

Kornacki explains NBC News characterization in Pennsylvania

Nov. 5, 202005:42
3h ago / 4:34 AM UTC

Tensions rise as protesters crowd outside of Phoenix ballot-counting facility

Nov. 5, 202004:41

 

Blayne Alexander

5h ago / 3:01 AM UTC

Less than 100K ballots left to be counted in Georgia

Georgia's secretary of state said there are still 98,829 ballots left to be counted statewide. 

5h ago / 2:48 AM UTC

How Arizona poll workers verify signature on ballots

Nov. 5, 202004:40

Erin Einhorn

5h ago / 2:33 AM UTC

How Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for the Democrats

Voters wait in line outside the municipal offices before polls close on Election Day in Shelby Township, Mich.David Goldman / AP

DETROIT — A record surge of voters — along with softening support for President Donald Trump among some voter groups — has returned Michigan to its former status as a blue state, giving Joe Biden a projected victory that is crucial in the presidential race.

Trump won Michigan four years ago — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so since 1988 — by 10,704 votes. The margin was so narrow that Trump would have needed to expand his base this year to counteract Democrats who were energized to turn out their supporters in cities like Detroit.

Instead, the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that Trump lost ground with seniors and white college graduates — two groups that supported him four years ago but backed Biden this year.

5h ago / 2:22 AM UTC

Kornacki: Arizona's 'late early vote' could push Trump to a statewide victory

Nov. 5, 202007:38

 

5h ago / 2:19 AM UTC

Currently in Arizona, outside an election center where votes are being counted

 

6h ago / 2:10 AM UTC

NBC News' director of elections says ‘a lot of quality control’ goes into calling a race

Nov. 5, 202002:40

Pete Williams

6h ago / 2:08 AM UTC

New GOP lawsuit in PA over deadline to prove identity

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit tonight in a Pennsylvania state appeals court, asking for a ruling that the secretary of state gave the wrong guidance to local election officials about the deadline for supplying missing proof of identification for mail ballots.

On Nov. 1, the secretary sent out a notice that gave the deadline as Nov. 12th. The Republicans say it should have been Nov. 9. The ask the court to clarify the deadline.

Because we’re five days away from even the earlier deadline, the lawsuit will have no effect at this point on the process of counting mail ballots. This is intended to fix what the Republicans say is a problem that could arise.

NBC News