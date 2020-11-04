Kornacki explains NBC News characterization in Pennsylvania

SEE NEW POSTS

Less than 100K ballots left to be counted in Georgia Georgia's secretary of state said there are still 98,829 ballots left to be counted statewide. Share this -







How Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for the Democrats Voters wait in line outside the municipal offices before polls close on Election Day in Shelby Township, Mich. David Goldman / AP DETROIT — A record surge of voters — along with softening support for President Donald Trump among some voter groups — has returned Michigan to its former status as a blue state, giving Joe Biden a projected victory that is crucial in the presidential race. Trump won Michigan four years ago — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so since 1988 — by 10,704 votes. The margin was so narrow that Trump would have needed to expand his base this year to counteract Democrats who were energized to turn out their supporters in cities like Detroit. Instead, the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that Trump lost ground with seniors and white college graduates — two groups that supported him four years ago but backed Biden this year. Read the story. Share this -







Currently in Arizona, outside an election center where votes are being counted The scene right now outside the #Maricopa election center, while inside workers are counting +400k ballots that could change the course of this election. pic.twitter.com/xu9PY0QpjQ — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020 Share this -







New GOP lawsuit in PA over deadline to prove identity The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit tonight in a Pennsylvania state appeals court, asking for a ruling that the secretary of state gave the wrong guidance to local election officials about the deadline for supplying missing proof of identification for mail ballots. On Nov. 1, the secretary sent out a notice that gave the deadline as Nov. 12th. The Republicans say it should have been Nov. 9. The ask the court to clarify the deadline. Because we’re five days away from even the earlier deadline, the lawsuit will have no effect at this point on the process of counting mail ballots. This is intended to fix what the Republicans say is a problem that could arise. Share this -







Viral ‘ballot’ burning video shared by Eric Trump is fake A viral video claiming to show ballots for President Trump being burned is fake, Virginia Beach officials said on Tuesday. The video shows an unidentified person putting what appear to be paper ballots in a plastic bag before dousing them with a flammable liquid and setting them on fire. While that person does not specify the location, other candidates that appear on the papers are from Virginia Beach, Virginia. The ballots, however, are not real and are actually sample ballots, the City of Virginia Beach said, noting that the papers in the video do not have barcode markings that appear on all official ballots. Fire officials are investigating the illegal burning, city officials told NBC News affiliate WAVY. On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, retweeted the video, adding the caption, “Burning 80 Trump Ballots.” The City of Virginia Beach responded to the tweet writing, “Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday.” Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday. https://t.co/yprxQ7Icqn. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) November 4, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is the state’s project winner, gaining Virginia’s 13 Electoral College votes. Share this -





