Protests grow outside Maricopa Election Center A protest outside of the Maricopa County Election Center grew larger and louder late Wednesday, ahead of an expected release of new vote results in the close Arizona presidential and senate races. Approximately 300 people were gathered outside the center, carrying flags and signs and chanting that the vote had been stolen from Trump. Some vote center workers and members of the media were escorted to their vehicles for their safety, officials said. We have left the Maricopa Election Center. Staff there says they have NOT been evacuated & will stay there until they post results. That being said, as our crew left the crowd of protestors claiming the vote was being stolen from the president had grown larger & louder. @NBCNews — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020







Less than 100K ballots left to be counted in Georgia Georgia's secretary of state said there are still 98,829 ballots left to be counted statewide.







How Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for the Democrats Voters wait in line outside the municipal offices before polls close on Election Day in Shelby Township, Mich. David Goldman / AP DETROIT — A record surge of voters — along with softening support for President Donald Trump among some voter groups — has returned Michigan to its former status as a blue state, giving Joe Biden a projected victory that is crucial in the presidential race. Trump won Michigan four years ago — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so since 1988 — by 10,704 votes. The margin was so narrow that Trump would have needed to expand his base this year to counteract Democrats who were energized to turn out their supporters in cities like Detroit. Instead, the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that Trump lost ground with seniors and white college graduates — two groups that supported him four years ago but backed Biden this year. Read the story.







Currently in Arizona, outside an election center where votes are being counted The scene right now outside the #Maricopa election center, while inside workers are counting +400k ballots that could change the course of this election. pic.twitter.com/xu9PY0QpjQ — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020







New GOP lawsuit in PA over deadline to prove identity The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit tonight in a Pennsylvania state appeals court, asking for a ruling that the secretary of state gave the wrong guidance to local election officials about the deadline for supplying missing proof of identification for mail ballots. On Nov. 1, the secretary sent out a notice that gave the deadline as Nov. 12th. The Republicans say it should have been Nov. 9. The ask the court to clarify the deadline. Because we're five days away from even the earlier deadline, the lawsuit will have no effect at this point on the process of counting mail ballots. This is intended to fix what the Republicans say is a problem that could arise.






