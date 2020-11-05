Election 2020 live results: Trump, Biden fight for swing states

SEE NEW POSTS

Why Texas remains a Republican stronghold HOUSTON — As polls closed in Texas on Tuesday night, dozens of young liberals crowded onto the patio of a bar in Houston's eclectic Midtown neighborhood, hoping to see history. For weeks, polls showed an unusually tight presidential race in Texas, raising the possibility that Joe Biden might become the first Democrat to win the state since 1976. At Axelrad Beer Garden, voters said they saw the record-setting turnout in left-leaning Harris County as a reason for hope. "I'm trying not to set my expectations high, so if somehow we flip that will be an exciting surprise," Serma Malik, 36, said. Then the results started coming in, and the hope faded. Read more here.






