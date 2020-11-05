Election Day stretched into its third day on Thursday as Americans anxiously awaited results in several key states.
Joe Biden maintained his lead over President Donald Trump, who vowed legal action in several battleground states as the Electoral College gap between the two candidates widened.
Stories we're following:
—A tense nation watches as states count final votes
—Amid shrinking odds of victory, Trump campaign plans legal battle
—Republicans break with Trump, say take time to count all the votes
—See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count
Live Blog
Trump's high-stakes, swing-state legal blitz: Where his campaign says it's suing, and why
Trump, speaking from the White House around 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, made it clear he'd fight in court to aid his re-election, falsely claiming he had already won though no winner had been declared and while millions of ballots were still being counted.
Here’s a breakdown of where Trump and other Republicans are suing, and to what end.