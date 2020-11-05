What ballot initiatives states approved on Election Day

Election Day stretched into its third day on Thursday as Americans anxiously awaited results in several key states.
Joe Biden maintained his lead over President Donald Trump, who vowed legal action in several battleground states as the Electoral College gap between the two candidates widened.
Stories we're following:
—A tense nation watches as states count final votes
—Amid shrinking odds of victory, Trump campaign plans legal battle
—Republicans break with Trump, say take time to count all the votes
—See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count
Live Blog
Analysis: Trump thinks he's losing. Just listen to him.
President Trump sounds like a man who knows he's losing, even though it will take time to sort out the final vote counts in key electoral battlegrounds.
Speaking from the White House early Wednesday morning, Trump falsely declared that he was winning. And then he said the election is "a fraud on the American public" and an "embarrassment to our country." In case it wasn't obvious that he is desperately worried, he said he wants state officials to stop counting ballots midstream.
Oh, and he vowed to sue to overturn the results, despite calling himself the winner.
His speech Wednesday will surely be remembered as a low point for both the concept of democracy and the practice of republicanism. For the moment, Trump's tack represents two significant developments in the purgatory-is-hell story of the 2020 election.
After the election drew to a close, several battleground states were left counting mail-in ballots which were submitted in record numbers.
Vote counting in Michigan has been challenged by protesters seeking to stop the count.
Track the vote count progress here. This graphic will update with the latest numbers.
Trump's high-stakes, swing-state legal blitz: Where his campaign says it's suing, and why
Trump, speaking from the White House around 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, made it clear he'd fight in court to aid his re-election, falsely claiming he had already won though no winner had been declared and while millions of ballots were still being counted.
Here’s a breakdown of where Trump and other Republicans are suing, and to what end.