Election Day stretched into its third day on Thursday as Americans anxiously awaited results in several key states.
Joe Biden maintained his lead over President Donald Trump, who vowed legal action in several battleground states as the Electoral College gap between the two candidates widened.
Stories we're following:
—A tense nation watches as states count final votes
—Amid shrinking odds of victory, Trump campaign plans legal battle
—Republicans break with Trump, say take time to count all the votes
—See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count
Live Blog
Trump's gains among Latino voters shouldn't come as a surprise. Here's why.
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Gonzalez hoped to help Donald Trump get to the White House by waving a large Trump-Pence flag outside a polling site Tuesday. This predominantly Latino city backed Joe Biden, but Trump won the state.
"He's not a career politician," Gonzalez said of Trump. He was saddened that businesses in the Riverwalk downtown — a heavy tourist area — had been boarded up because of the pandemic. Trump would bring economic recovery, he said.
As Americans woke up Wednesday to a still-undecided presidential race, some were stunned by Trump's gains among Latino voters in the battleground states of Texas and Florida, which he won. In Texas, 41 percent to 47 percent of voters backed Trump in several heavily Hispanic border counties in the Rio Grande Valley region, a Democratic stronghold. In Florida, Trump won 45 percent of the vote, an 11-point improvement on his 2016 performance.
But the diverse Latino electorate has a record of backing Republicans in some parts of the country, with some segments commonly identifying with Republican messages about the economy and social and political issues.
Explore the potential paths to 270 as the campaigns await final battleground tallies
The 2020 campaign is down to the last six states. The outcomes in these states will determine which candidate is elected president. Explore the potential remaining paths to the White House with our Road to 270 map.
Use NBC News' interactive Road to 270 map to chart what paths remain to the presidency for each candidate.
Why Texas remains a Republican stronghold
HOUSTON — As polls closed in Texas on Tuesday night, dozens of young liberals crowded onto the patio of a bar in Houston's eclectic Midtown neighborhood, hoping to see history being made.
For weeks, polls showed an unusually tight presidential race in Texas, raising the possibility that Joe Biden might become the first Democrat to win the state since 1976. At Axelrad Beer Garden, voters said they saw the record-setting turnout in left-leaning Harris County as a reason for hope.
"I'm trying not to set my expectations high, so if somehow we flip that will be an exciting surprise," Serma Malik, 36, said.
Then the results started coming in, and the hope faded.
Analysis: Trump thinks he's losing. Just listen to him.
President Trump sounds like a man who knows he's losing, even though it will take time to sort out the final vote counts in key electoral battlegrounds.
Speaking from the White House early Wednesday morning, Trump falsely declared that he was winning. And then he said the election is "a fraud on the American public" and an "embarrassment to our country." In case it wasn't obvious that he is desperately worried, he said he wants state officials to stop counting ballots midstream.
Oh, and he vowed to sue to overturn the results, despite calling himself the winner.
His speech Wednesday will surely be remembered as a low point for both the concept of democracy and the practice of republicanism. For the moment, Trump's tack represents two significant developments in the purgatory-is-hell story of the 2020 election.
See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count
After the election drew to a close, several battleground states were left counting mail-in ballots which were submitted in record numbers.
Vote counting in Michigan has been challenged by protesters seeking to stop the count.
Track the vote count progress here. This graphic will update with the latest numbers.
Trump's high-stakes, swing-state legal blitz: Where his campaign says it's suing, and why
Trump, speaking from the White House around 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, made it clear he'd fight in court to aid his re-election, falsely claiming he had already won though no winner had been declared and while millions of ballots were still being counted.
Here’s a breakdown of where Trump and other Republicans are suing, and to what end.