With all eyes on Philadelphia, a calming livestream looks inside the process It's coming down to the wire in Pennsylvania, with votes cast in an around Philadelphia key to the election outcome. So what's it like on the inside where the votes are being processed? The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office has a surprisingly zen livestream offering a look inside.







Trump's gains among Latino voters shouldn't come as a surprise. Here's why. Mirna Garcia, 63, holds the flag of Puerto Rico as she awaits election results with other supporters of President Donald Trump outside Versailles Cuban Cuisine on Election Night in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News SAN ANTONIO — Robert Gonzalez hoped to help Donald Trump get to the White House by waving a large Trump-Pence flag outside a polling site Tuesday. This predominantly Latino city backed Joe Biden, but Trump won the state. "He's not a career politician," Gonzalez said of Trump. He was saddened that businesses in the Riverwalk downtown — a heavy tourist area — had been boarded up because of the pandemic. Trump would bring economic recovery, he said. As Americans woke up Wednesday to a still-undecided presidential race, some were stunned by Trump's gains among Latino voters in the battleground states of Texas and Florida, which he won. In Texas, 41 percent to 47 percent of voters backed Trump in several heavily Hispanic border counties in the Rio Grande Valley region, a Democratic stronghold. In Florida, Trump won 45 percent of the vote, an 11-point improvement on his 2016 performance. But the diverse Latino electorate has a record of backing Republicans in some parts of the country, with some segments commonly identifying with Republican messages about the economy and social and political issues. Read the story.






