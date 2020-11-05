SEE NEW POSTS

On bikes, in cars and on foot, 'Count Every Vote' protesters rally near White House A cyclist wears a "Count Every Vote" banner near the White House on Thursday. Hannah McKay / Reuters A driver holds a "Count the Votes" sign near the White House on Thursday. Hannah McKay / Reuters







62,000 outstanding ballots in Georgia An election worker examines a ballot Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP There are 62,000 outstanding votes in Georgia, the secretary of state's office told NBC News on Thursday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference later Thursday morning. This race is still too close to call.







FIRST READ: Is it time to rethink how we conduct and cover our presidential contests? Joe Biden speaks Wednesday in Wilmington, Del. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters With Joe Biden on the cusp of 270 electoral votes, it’s time to discuss the political institutions and instruments that the 2020 cycle broke — or demonstrated once again that they were already broken. The Iowa caucuses. (Remember that botched count?)

The supposed importance of the first three nominating contests (Biden lost them all, but he seems headed to the White House).

The polls (especially of the state battlegrounds).

The exit polls (they again were a mess).

All of the Twitter pundits (who didn’t necessarily reflect the views of Democratic primary voters), plus all of the online misinformation.

And the Commission on Presidential Debates. (Remember when Trump pulled out of the second debate?)

(There's also an Electoral College system that doesn't exactly match the popular vote, but that can only change via a constitutional amendment). All of these institutions and instruments were created in the 20th century — except Twitter, of course — and they became essential parts to how America practices politics. But they no longer seem fit for our modern times.







With all eyes on Philadelphia, a calming livestream looks inside the process It's coming down to the wire in Pennsylvania, with votes cast in an around Philadelphia key to the election outcome. So what's it like on the inside where the votes are being processed? The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office has a surprisingly zen livestream offering a look inside.







Trump's gains among Latino voters shouldn't come as a surprise. Here's why. Mirna Garcia, 63, holds the flag of Puerto Rico as she awaits election results with other supporters of President Donald Trump outside Versailles Cuban Cuisine on Election Night in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News SAN ANTONIO — Robert Gonzalez hoped to help Donald Trump get to the White House by waving a large Trump-Pence flag outside a polling site Tuesday. This predominantly Latino city backed Joe Biden, but Trump won the state. "He's not a career politician," Gonzalez said of Trump. He was saddened that businesses in the Riverwalk downtown — a heavy tourist area — had been boarded up because of the pandemic. Trump would bring economic recovery, he said. As Americans woke up Wednesday to a still-undecided presidential race, some were stunned by Trump's gains among Latino voters in the battleground states of Texas and Florida, which he won. In Texas, 41 percent to 47 percent of voters backed Trump in several heavily Hispanic border counties in the Rio Grande Valley region, a Democratic stronghold. In Florida, Trump won 45 percent of the vote, an 11-point improvement on his 2016 performance. But the diverse Latino electorate has a record of backing Republicans in some parts of the country, with some segments commonly identifying with Republican messages about the economy and social and political issues. Read the story.






