Biden's lead over Trump in Nevada up to nearly 12,000 votes Joe Biden's lead over President Trump in the pivotal battleground state of Nevada grew to nearly 12,000 votes Thursday afternoon, as votes continued to be counted in Clark County. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Biden led Trump in Nevada 603,807 votes to 592,020, or by a margin of 11,787 votes, according to NBC News' Decision Desk. Eighty-eight percent of the vote in Nevada has been counted, according to NBC News' Decision Desk. Nevada and its six Electoral College votes remained too close to call as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Biden's expanded lead — earlier in the day he'd led Trump by fewer than 8,000 votes — came as Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, continued to count ballots. Nevada vote count update adds increase to Biden's lead in state Nov. 5, 2020 02:15







Biden camp increasingly optimistic: 'Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president' Biden's campaign on Thursday again predicted he would prevail, saying the vote counts in Nevada and Pennsylvania would put him past the finish line. "Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said Thursday during a virtual briefing with reporters. She added that the continued counting of votes in key battlegrounds "is going to show our path to victory." In Nevada, where Biden is currently leading Trump by about 8,000 votes, with 86 percent of the vote in, O'Malley Dillon said she expected counting "to be finished and results to be announced" Thursday. In Pennsylvania, she said, Biden would win by a "sizable number of votes." She called Georgia a "true toss-up" but said that Biden had been "cutting into" Trump's lead and that the state now "leans to the vice president." Above all, O'Malley Dillon said supporters need to "stay patient" and "stay calm." "The counting is happening. It's going to take time," she said. Campaign adviser Bob Bauer said the multiple lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in numerous states were all "meritless" and designed "to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what is happening in the election process." He added that the suits are "doomed to fail."







Georgia official expects to finish counting votes Thursday Georgia official assures election workers 'are not involved in voter suppression' Nov. 5, 2020 01:10 Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Georgia secretary of state's office, told reporters at a Thursday morning press conference that he thinks his state will finish counting ballots by the end of the day. "We anticipate getting through this process today," he said at the state capitol in Atlanta. The state has about 61,000 uncounted ballots. Sterling attributed the ballot counting delays to some county staffers accidentally forgetting to press an upload button to the system. "Fast is great. We appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy," he said, adding that election officials "are not involved in voter fraud; these people are not involved in voter suppression."







Pa. lieutenant governor predicts Biden will win state's 20 electoral votes Pennsylvania lieutenant governor: Votes still being counted will 'probably deliver' Biden victory Nov. 5, 2020 02:58 Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said that his state's ballot-counting process is "drawing to a close" and believes that the outstanding ballots will deliver the state's 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden. As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had about 768,000 ballots remaining that needed to be counted, which Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC would be enough to "probably deliver our Commonwealth to the [former] vice president at this point, based on previous modeling of how those ballots have been performing with respect to, whether it's for the [former] vice president, or the president." While Fetterman declined to predict when he believes his state would finish counting, he indicated that it was possible it would be done by Thursday evening. "Things are drawing to a close," said Fetterman, who reiterated that the outstanding ballots in his state will be favorable to Biden's chances to carry Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016. Asked about any irregularities from the election in his state, he said it's been "incredibly smooth" and suggested that the only issue has been the lawsuits the Trump campaign is mounting. "You have the Trump campaign showing up on our corner in Philadelphia like some sad carnival barker, making outlandish claims," he said. "That's the only problem."







Democrat Mark Kelly claims victory in Arizona Senate race Democrat Mark Kelly has claimed victory against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, which would give Democrats a badly needed pickup in the Senate if the vote returns bear out that result. "I am deeply honored that Arizonans have trusted me to be their next United States Senator and to serve in this seat once held by Senator John McCain," Kelly said in a series of tweets Wednesday night. "We woke up today still facing a pandemic, a struggling economy, and deep division in our country," he wrote. "We need to slow the spread of the virus, get our economy back on track, and defend health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions. And I know that together, we can." McSally has not conceded the race, and NBC News is characterizing the race as too early to call, with Kelly leading. A win would give the state two Democratic senators, Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected in 2018. Sinema congratulated Kelly in a tweeted statement Wednesday. "I am confident Mark will uphold the Arizona values of seeking common ground and putting country above party," she wrote. Kelly, 56, is a former NASA astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived being shot in the head in 2011 at a constituent event. The couple founded the Giffords Foundation, which supports gun control laws around the country.







On bikes, in cars and on foot, 'Count Every Vote' protesters rally near White House A cyclist wears a "Count Every Vote" banner near the White House on Thursday. Hannah McKay / Reuters A driver holds a "Count the Votes" sign near the White House on Thursday. Hannah McKay / Reuters







62,000 outstanding ballots in Georgia An election worker examines a ballot Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP There are 62,000 outstanding votes in Georgia, the secretary of state's office told NBC News on Thursday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference later Thursday morning. This race is still too close to call.







FIRST READ: Is it time to rethink how we conduct and cover our presidential contests? Joe Biden speaks Wednesday in Wilmington, Del. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters With Joe Biden on the cusp of 270 electoral votes, it’s time to discuss the political institutions and instruments that the 2020 cycle broke — or demonstrated once again that they were already broken. The Iowa caucuses. (Remember that botched count?)

The supposed importance of the first three nominating contests (Biden lost them all, but he seems headed to the White House).

The polls (especially of the state battlegrounds).

The exit polls (they again were a mess).

All of the Twitter pundits (who didn’t necessarily reflect the views of Democratic primary voters), plus all of the online misinformation.

And the Commission on Presidential Debates. (Remember when Trump pulled out of the second debate?)

And the Commission on Presidential Debates. (Remember when Trump pulled out of the second debate?)

(There's also an Electoral College system that doesn't exactly match the popular vote, but that can only change via a constitutional amendment). All of these institutions and instruments were created in the 20th century — except Twitter, of course — and they became essential parts to how America practices politics. But they no longer seem fit for our modern times. Get more of First Read.






