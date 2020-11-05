SEE NEW POSTS

Georgia election official says state still has more than 47,000 ballots to count Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Georgia secretary of state's office, appeared less confident Thursday afternoon that his state would quickly wrap up the counting of votes. As of 3 p.m. ET, he said that there were 47,277 ballots outstanding that needed to be counted. About 17,000 of those ballots are in Chatham County, where Savannah is located and where the process is moving slowly. Other counties that are still counting ballots include several in the Atlanta metro area. Sterling said Thursday afternoon that the state is using paper ballots for the first time in 20 years, the counting of which is "going to take time." When asked for a timeline on when Georgia might finish, he said, "done is a very relative term at this point" because so many races are so close across the state. Earlier in the day, when Georgia still had 61,000 uncounted ballots, Sterling told reporters at the state Capitol in Atlanta, "We anticipate getting through this process today."







Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump could run in 2024 if he loses Trump's former chief of staff claimed Trump could run for president in the next election if he were to lose to Joe Biden this time around. Mick Mulvaney, now the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, said that the president could unite the country in 2024, in a webinar with the Institute of International and European Affairs. Mulvaney told Michael Collins, director general of the institute, that 2024 would be the election that will "unite" the country after a "fork in the road." When asked about who he thinks would throw their hat in the race, Mulvaney said Trump. "I'm telling you, absolutely, I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics," he said. "I would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn't like losing."







Photos: Both sides rally in Pennsylvania President Donald Trump's supporters protest in front of the Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday. Mark Kauzlarich / Reuters Joe Biden's supporters dance as they protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images







'Let the institutions of our democracy do their jobs,' Fed Chair Powell says about presidential election The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images "Continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy" may be needed to overcome the current economic downturn, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday as the central bank wrapped up its two-day monetary policymaking meeting. When asked by a reporter about the presidential election, Powell said, "I am very reluctant to comment on the election directly, indirectly or at all," before adding, "It is a good time to step back and let the institutions of our democracy do their jobs." The Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, holding at 0 to 0.25 percent. While the Fed has a formidable set of policy tools it can deploy — and has already deployed — to support the economy, it cannot do the one thing economists say households and businesses really need: Offer direct income support, either in the form of stimulus checks or expanded unemployment insurance benefits. Powell, along with other Fed officials, has urged Congress, in increasingly urgent tones, to come to an agreement and pass another fiscal stimulus package to keep the fragile economic recovery going as Covid-19 cases soar around the country.







Partial victory for Trump campaign in Pennsylvania case In a tactical victory for the Trump campaign that will have no immediate effect on the vote count, a Pennsylvania appeals court has ordered special handling of mail-in ballots for which voters don't supply missing proof of identification until next week. Here's the issue: The state election code requires those who vote by mail to provide proof of identification. If it's missing, it can be provided later. The issue is, what's the deadline? The secretary of state said it's Nov. 12. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit asking a court to rule that it's actually Nov. 9. The appeals court on Thursday ordered the state to set aside any mailed ballots for which missing voter identification information is supplied between those dates. Those ballots are not to be counted until the court resolves the issue.







Missouri poll worker positive for Covid-19 still worked shift, died after Election Day A Missouri elections supervisor who knew they tested positive for the coronavirus and still worked at a polling site on Election Day has died. The unidentified election judge supervisor in St. Charles County tested positive for the virus on Oct. 30 and failed to isolate for the recommended two-week period, the county said on Thursday. It is unclear what caused the election worker's death. Instead of isolating as advised by the private lab that provided the test, the election supervisor worked at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site, where 1,858 voters cast their ballots. County officials do not believe the voters who came through the site would be considered close contacts with the supervisor but nine other election workers have been advised to get tested. Read more here.







Vote Watch: What worked on Election Day The NBC News Vote Watch team compiled some bullets on the successes surrounding the 2020 election. Here are some of them: Voter participation is at a record high, with more than 142 million votes counted as of Thursday morning. NBC News estimates this will climb to more than 160 million, a record for a presidential election.

More than 100 million ballots were cast during the early voting period, made possible by secretaries of state who ensured their citizens were able to vote safely during a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 Americans.

Despite fears, the Department of Homeland Security was able to say on Election Day that "there doesn’t appear to be any violence anywhere." While we are monitoring isolated protests across the country, there is currently no widespread unrest.

Voters respected one another, and there were very few credible reports of voter intimidation at the polls. Poll workers, including the thousands of young people trained to fill the shortage left by older workers sitting this one out due to Covid-19 concerns, have been called the "unsung heroes" of this process.

The polls closed on Election Day without any evidence of cyber manipulation by foreign governments or criminals. DHS credited the work of federal, state and local election officials who focused on protecting our elections over the past four years, part of a nationwide effort.

Social media wasn’t the problem many feared it would be. Despite all the worry about widespread hoaxes and false information, this was not the horror scenario some expected.

So far, ballot counting continues with no reports of significant fraud or systemic issues. On Election Day, machinery issues were limited and addressed.

Despite multiple controversies, the Postal Service was able to get ballots where they needed to be and is currently not searching for any lost ballots.






