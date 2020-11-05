SEE NEW POSTS

N.C. Republicans confident in wins by Trump and Tillis when count is finished CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republicans in this still-undecided state said Thursday they are confident that President Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis will win re-election after all the outstanding ballots are counted and processed. "We know that Donald Trump carried North Carolina," Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, said at a news conference Thursday evening. The North Carolina State board of Elections says that as many as 157,000 potential ballots still need to be tabulated but won't be reported out until November 12. Trump currently leads former Vice President Joe Biden by more than 76,000 votes. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is leading Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by 98,000 votes. Read the full story







Georgia secretary of state indicates vote counting nearing completion Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday evening that the state have just over 36,000 ballots left to count. A statement on his office's website said that as of 5:45 p.m. ET, there are approximately 36,331 ballots still outstanding. "Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election," Raffensperger said, adding "It's important to act quickly, but it's more important to get it right." The race in Georgia is tight - with 98 percent of the vote in, President Donald Trump's lead over Joe Biden has shrunk to just 9,000 votes. Sen. David Perdue, R. Ga., also fell just under the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff election with Democrat Jon Ossoff after hovering over it for most of Wednesday and Thursday. NBC News has not called either race. "We're well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time," Raffensperger said. He's scheduled to have a press conference Friday at 10:30 am ET.







'Home stretch': Penn. secretary of state says majority of ballots to be counted by Friday Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters during a press conference Thursday evening that counties are working diligently to count votes in the crucial battleground state and expects the overwhelming majority to be processed by Friday. Boockvar called this the "home stretch" for the counting of ballots. She emphasized that they're encouraging all 67 counties to continue updating their results as frequently as possible. She noted, however, that it's a close race — signaling we may not know the results tonight, which she suggested earlier. NBC News rates the race as too close to call, with Trump's lead shrinking as counting continues. The president has 50 percent of the vote and Biden has 48.8, with 96 percent of the vote in and less than 80,000 votes separating the candidates. Pa. secretary of state says 'hundreds of thousands' of ballots left to be counted Nov. 5, 2020 03:17







Los Angeles County officials debunk viral video questioning ballot collection Los Angeles County officials responded Thursday to a viral video, now viewed about 1.2 million times on Twitter, that fueled questions about ballot collection in the Reseda neighborhood. The video, which surfaced online Wednesday and has been posted by multiple social media users, is one example of the varied examples of misinformation that have been debunked by government officials in recent days. "There were no missed ballots or missed Drop Boxes," a spokesperson for the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office told NBC News in an email Thursday. "All Vote by Mail Drop Boxes were closed and locked at 8 PM on Election Day and then collected the following day – as was scheduled. The ballots are valid ballots and will be processed and counted in our Official Election Canvass." The spokesperson also confirmed that the individuals shown in the video collecting ballots are members of their staff. Votes are still being counted! California Elections officials have until December 3 to process all ballots received. CA election results will be finalized no later than December 11. View result updates here: https://t.co/wDWEgUWOpM #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/o5bmVS8Ktw — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) November 4, 2020







Trump to speak shortly President Trump is expected to give remarks at 6:30 p.m. ET in the White House.







The Russians have no need to spread misinformation. Trump and his allies are doing it for them In September, U.S. intelligence officials warned that because of the pandemic, it might take a few days for the results of the presidential election to emerge — and that foreign adversaries might exploit the delay to spread false information intended to undermine confidence in the vote. But instead of doing that, American officials and private experts say, the Russians and other foreign influencers have appeared content to report on the claims — made with no evidence — by President Trump and his allies that the election is being "stolen" from them. "US President Donald Trump said that every vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted," reported Sputnik, an English-language Russian government website, after Trump tweeted "Stop the count," Thursday morning. "Trump calls results 'big WIN' & accuses opponents of 'trying to STEAL' election, gets 'misleading' label from Twitter," RT, another Russian media operation, said Wednesday. "Nothing that Russia or Iran or China could say is anywhere near as wild as what the president is saying," Clint Watts, a former FBI agent who tracks foreign disinformation, said. "We cannot say this time that Russia, Iran or China interfered in a significant way. They don't need to write fake news this time — we're making plenty of fake news of our own." Read the story.







Georgia to conduct its first 'risk limiting audit' before certifying election results Another wrinkle to the closely watched tabulation in Georgia: Before certifying results, Georgia election officials, under a new state law, will begin Friday what they're calling a risk-limiting audit to ensure the votes were accurately counted. Under a risk-limiting audit (RLA), a statistically meaningful sample of ballots are examined by hand to see whether the declared winner truly won. The audit is mathematically designed to catch anomalies that would arise from misconfigured machines, procedural errors or intentional attack. But in a lawsuit filed by election technology activists, University of California, Berkeley, statistics professor Philip Stark, who helped pioneer the concept of RLAs, said in an affidavit the state's procedures are more of a "pilot" than a true RLA. That's because Georgia is using new electronic ballot marking devices that print out paper records rather than the hand-marked paper ballots necessary for the high quality audit trail, he said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the state's review will produce "over 90 percent confidence level" in the results and certification will be reached by Nov. 13.






