Trump told one falsehood after another about the presidential race. Here are the facts.

Mary Trump calls her uncle, the president, 'desperate' Mary Trump, the president's niece, called him "desperate" and said he is "flailing" as the prospect of a Biden presidency inches closer. "The damage he just did is incalculable," she told MSNBC in a Thursday night interview after he made baseless claims of fraud in the election and falsely declared victory in public remarks. "The public statements are an indication of how bad things are privately." She said Republicans, many of whom have been reluctant to directly criticize the president, can only reign him in. "Donald has never been in this place before where there's nobody to bail him out," she said. "He's flailing." There has been record turnout in the 2020 election. Biden has received more than 73 million votes, the most of any candidate in American history. At roughly 70 million votes, Trump is in second place. But Mary Trump said her uncle will see it as a direct repudiation of him as Republicans gain House seats and may hold on to their Senate majority. Share this -







'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Republican lawmakers and officials are pushing back after President Donald Trump Thursday night delivered a series of false claims about the presidential election, though many did not mention him by name. Shortly after Trump at a news conference made baseless claims about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Thursday that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." The harshest pushback came from retiring Texas Rep. Will Hurd. "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon," he said in a tweet. "Every American should have his or her vote counted." Click here for the full story. Share this -







Analysis: A higher share of Michigan and Wisconsin voters went for Trump. He lost the states anyway. In two of the most hotly contested states in the country, Michigan and Wisconsin, President Trump lost despite winning a higher percentage of the vote than he did in 2016. How can that happen? Trump won 47.22 percent of the vote in Wisconsin in 2016. Hillary Clinton won 46.45 percent, and third party candidates combined with write-ins to account for about 6 percent of the vote. On Tuesday, with about 28,000 votes left to be counted, Trump had 48.8 percent of the vote. But Biden had 49.4 percent. There was a similar dynamic in Michigan. Trump won 47.25 percent there in 2016, compared to Clinton's 47.03 percent. It was the closest finish in a state he won. In this year's election, he took 47.9 percent of Michigan votes. Biden won 50.5 percent. Share this -







Arizona AG: No issues with Sharpie voting The Arizona attorney general says they don’t believe there were any issues with the use of Sharpies to mark ballots in Maricopa County. In a statement, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said, “based on correspondence and conversations with Maricopa County officials, we are now confident that the use of Sharpie markers did not result in disenfranchisement for Arizona voters.” He added, “we appreciate the county’s prompt insight and assurances to address public concerns.” Share this -







About the Nevada GOP's 'criminal referral' While Republicans in Nevada have yet to file the lawsuit they promised earlier Thursday, the Nevada Republican Party did tweet the following: “Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.” A couple of points: First, It is not necessarily illegal for someone who lives out of state to vote in Nevada. Many states allow people who move way to continue to vote in their home states, provided they intend to return. Examples might include someone who moves to take a short-term job, or attend school, or care for a relative, or for military service. They change their address to continue receiving mail, and maybe they even sell their home. But if they intend to return, they can still vote in their home state — as long as they don’t also vote in the place where they’re currently living. Second, don’t be dazzled by the phrase “criminal referral.” It just means they sent a letter. Anyone can say they think a crime has been committed and call it a criminal referral. And finally, this appears to be based simply on comparing the list of general election voters to change of address records. However, to be “voter fraud,” which is a crime, voters would have to know they were not eligible to vote but did so anyway. In other words, there has to be an intent to commit a crime. Share this -





