In 2 a.m. tweets, Trump shares false and misleading information

Some Republicans have distanced themselves from the president's attacks on the electoral system, while others have echoed his rhetoric.

The president again cast doubt on the election process and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would invalidate votes that are being counted.

The president posted a series of tweets just after 2 a.m., pushing similarly misleading or false claims that he spread during a brief appearance at the White House on Thursday evening.

President Donald Trump, who had not spoken publicly since an early Wednesday morning address, delivered remarks Thursday evening about the state of the still-undecided presidential election that were largely false.

Mary Trump calls her uncle, the president, 'desperate'

Mary Trump, the president's niece, called him "desperate" and said he is "flailing" as the prospect of a Biden presidency inches closer.

"The damage he just did is incalculable," she told MSNBC in a Thursday night interview after he made baseless claims of fraud in the election and falsely declared victory in public remarks. "The public statements are an indication of how bad things are privately."

She said Republicans, many of whom have been reluctant to directly criticize the president, can only reign him in.

"Donald has never been in this place before where there's nobody to bail him out," she said. "He's flailing."

There has been record turnout in the 2020 election. Biden has received more than 73 million votes, the most of any candidate in American history. At roughly 70 million votes, Trump is in second place. But Mary Trump said her uncle will see it as a direct repudiation of him as Republicans gain House seats and may hold on to their Senate majority.