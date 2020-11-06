Georgia voters urged to check status of the mail-in ballots

Voters in Georgia are being urged to check the status of their mail-in ballots as the race in the key battleground state tightens between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Joyce Lanterman, a 48-year-old voter from Atlanta, decided to check the status of her mail-in ballot on Wednesday, the day after Election Day, after she saw multiple social media posts urging voters to make sure their ballot was received and counted.

After she mailed in her ballot back in October, Lanterman checked and saw it was marked as “received;” However, when she checked again on Nov. 4, she saw it had been changed to “challenged” for an “invalid signature.”

The status of Lanterman's ballot had been updated to "challenged" due to an invalid signature. Courtesy Joyce Lanterman

“I thought I was done and [now] I have to open this whole can of worms back up again, the day after, like not even the day of, the day after the election, was so stressful,” Lanterman said.

Georgia officials are working to notify voters that they can cure their ballots, but many have not, according to the secretary of state’s office; Lanterman did not receive a call.

In addition, some organizations such as Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight” are recruiting volunteers to call voters and walk them through the “ballot curing” process.